17020 San Jose Avenue

This top floor apartment is conveniently located on the border of the Mission and Noe Valley. Remodeled to the studs, move into the brand new apartment, steps from 24th Street BART and turn the corner to hit all the hottest restaurants and bars of Mission St or Valencia! Shuttle Buses down to Silicon Valley, walk to Dolores Park, there isnt a better location for the full San Francisco experience!!



Hardwood floors throughout the unit, master bedroom overlooking the street with tons of light - two bedrooms plus living room open to the kitchen. Large kitchen with brand new appliances. Perfect for roommates working downtown or in Silicon Valley! Walk out to all the action of the Mission, or enjoy the shared deck in the back! Washer/dryer in unit plus one car parking and storage room in garage.



- 2 Bedrooms - 1 Full Bath (Remodeled)

- Large brand new shared deck!

- Remodeled down to the studs!!!

- 908 SqFt (Approx)

- Brand new kitchen appliances w/ dishwasher

- Washer and Dryer in unit



- 98 Walk Score (daily errands do not require a car)

- 83 Transit Score: Muni and 24th Street BART, minutes from J-Church

- Easy access to freeways I-280, HWY101

- Short Walk to Dolores Park and all the shops and restaurants of 24th Street, Mission and Valencia!!



Private Showings Available Anytime



-Available NOW

-Tenants pay electricity and gas (PG&E), Water & Cable/Internet

*NO Pets

*NO Smokers

* Beds/Baths: 2BD/1BA

* Approx 908 sqft

* One Car Parking Included in Rent

* Laundry in Unit



* Rent: $4,995.00

* Deposit: $5,495.00