All apartments in Los Angeles
Find more places like 1700 242nd Place.
How many bedrooms do you need?
Home
/
Los Angeles, CA
/
1700 242nd Place
Last updated June 19 2019 at 11:05 PM

1700 242nd Place

1700 242nd Pl · No Longer Available
Report This Listing
Browse Similar Places
Los Angeles
See all
Harbor City
See all
Pet Friendly Places
See all
1 Bedrooms
See all
2 Bedrooms
See all

Location

1700 242nd Pl, Los Angeles, CA 90717
Harbor City

Amenities

Unit Amenities
Property Amenities

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 1700 242nd Place have any available units?
1700 242nd Place doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Los Angeles, CA.
How much is rent in Los Angeles, CA?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Los Angeles Rent Report.
Is 1700 242nd Place currently offering any rent specials?
1700 242nd Place is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 1700 242nd Place pet-friendly?
No, 1700 242nd Place is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Los Angeles.
Does 1700 242nd Place offer parking?
No, 1700 242nd Place does not offer parking.
Does 1700 242nd Place have units with washers and dryers?
No, 1700 242nd Place does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 1700 242nd Place have a pool?
No, 1700 242nd Place does not have a pool.
Does 1700 242nd Place have accessible units?
No, 1700 242nd Place does not have accessible units.
Does 1700 242nd Place have units with dishwashers?
No, 1700 242nd Place does not have units with dishwashers.
Does 1700 242nd Place have units with air conditioning?
No, 1700 242nd Place does not have units with air conditioning.
Helpful Articles
Rental Fraud: Top Tips for Avoiding Common Scams
Tips for Finding an Apartment in One Week
Condo vs. Apartment: Differences, Pros, and Cons
How to Write a Rental Reference Letter (Templates and Samples)
How to Write a Rental Reference Letter from an Employer (sample)
Rent Calculator
How much should you be paying for rent?

Similar Listings

The Jessica
1611 N Formosa Ave
Los Angeles, CA 90046
The Palms
3450 Sawtelle Blvd
Los Angeles, CA 90066
Versailles Koreatown
918 S Oxford Ave
Los Angeles, CA 90006
AXIS
1200 S Broadway
Los Angeles, CA 90015
Weddington Apartments
15370 Weddington St
Los Angeles, CA 91411
Runway
12760 West Millenium Dr
Los Angeles, CA 90094
Brownstone Lofts
1168 W Bellevue Ave
Los Angeles, CA 90012
Avalon Playa Vista
5535 Westlawn Ave
Los Angeles, CA 90066

Similar Pages

Los Angeles 1 Bedroom ApartmentsLos Angeles 2 Bedroom Apartments
Los Angeles Apartments with ParkingLos Angeles Pet Friendly Apartments
Los Angeles Studio Apartments

Apartments For Rent in Nearby Cities

Long Beach, CAAnaheim, CASanta Ana, CASanta Clarita, CA
Irvine, CAPasadena, CAGlendale, CAHuntington Beach, CA
Fullerton, CACosta Mesa, CASanta Monica, CAOrange, CA

Nearby Neighborhoods

Downtown Los AngelesNorth HollywoodWilshire Center Koreatown
Woodland Hills Warner CenterMarina Del ReyNorthridge
Sherman OaksHollywood

Apartments Near Colleges

University of California-Los AngelesLos Angeles Harbor College
Los Angeles Trade Technical CollegeLos Angeles Valley College
Los Angeles City College