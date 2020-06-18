Rent Calculator
Home
/
Los Angeles, CA
/
1700 242nd Place
Last updated June 19 2019 at 11:05 PM
1 of 9
1700 242nd Place
1700 242nd Pl
·
No Longer Available
1700 242nd Pl, Los Angeles, CA 90717
Harbor City
Income Requirement:
Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities:
Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)
Does 1700 242nd Place have any available units?
1700 242nd Place doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in
Los Angeles, CA
.
How much is rent in Los Angeles, CA?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly
Los Angeles Rent Report
.
Is 1700 242nd Place currently offering any rent specials?
1700 242nd Place is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 1700 242nd Place pet-friendly?
No, 1700 242nd Place is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out
pet friendly listings in Los Angeles
.
Does 1700 242nd Place offer parking?
No, 1700 242nd Place does not offer parking.
Does 1700 242nd Place have units with washers and dryers?
No, 1700 242nd Place does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 1700 242nd Place have a pool?
No, 1700 242nd Place does not have a pool.
Does 1700 242nd Place have accessible units?
No, 1700 242nd Place does not have accessible units.
Does 1700 242nd Place have units with dishwashers?
No, 1700 242nd Place does not have units with dishwashers.
Does 1700 242nd Place have units with air conditioning?
No, 1700 242nd Place does not have units with air conditioning.
