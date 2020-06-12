Rent Calculator
Home
/
Los Angeles, CA
/
16995 Escalon Drive
Last updated June 13 2019 at 10:53 PM
1 of 6
Overview
Location
Amenities
Nitty Gritty
FAQs
16995 Escalon Drive
16995 Escalon Drive
·
No Longer Available
Location
16995 Escalon Drive, Los Angeles, CA 91436
Encino
Amenities
garage
pool
Unit Amenities
Property Amenities
parking
pool
garage
Great area and freshly painted, 3 bedroom, 3 bath with a pool and attached garage.
Call Arlene at 818-301-8473 to schedule showing!
Nitty Gritty
Income Requirement:
Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities:
Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)
Does 16995 Escalon Drive have any available units?
16995 Escalon Drive doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in
Los Angeles, CA
.
How much is rent in Los Angeles, CA?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly
Los Angeles Rent Report
.
Is 16995 Escalon Drive currently offering any rent specials?
16995 Escalon Drive is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 16995 Escalon Drive pet-friendly?
No, 16995 Escalon Drive is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out
pet friendly listings in Los Angeles
.
Does 16995 Escalon Drive offer parking?
Yes, 16995 Escalon Drive offers parking.
Does 16995 Escalon Drive have units with washers and dryers?
No, 16995 Escalon Drive does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 16995 Escalon Drive have a pool?
Yes, 16995 Escalon Drive has a pool.
Does 16995 Escalon Drive have accessible units?
No, 16995 Escalon Drive does not have accessible units.
Does 16995 Escalon Drive have units with dishwashers?
No, 16995 Escalon Drive does not have units with dishwashers.
Does 16995 Escalon Drive have units with air conditioning?
No, 16995 Escalon Drive does not have units with air conditioning.
