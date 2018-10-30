All apartments in Los Angeles
Last updated August 21 2019 at 11:25 PM

16980 Escalon Drive

16980 Escalon Drive · No Longer Available
Location

16980 Escalon Drive, Los Angeles, CA 91436
Encino

Amenities

dishwasher
pool
range
Unit Amenities
dishwasher
range
Property Amenities
pool

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: None, 2 spaces/unit.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 16980 Escalon Drive have any available units?
16980 Escalon Drive doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Los Angeles, CA.
How much is rent in Los Angeles, CA?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Los Angeles Rent Report.
Is 16980 Escalon Drive currently offering any rent specials?
16980 Escalon Drive is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 16980 Escalon Drive pet-friendly?
No, 16980 Escalon Drive is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Los Angeles.
Does 16980 Escalon Drive offer parking?
No, 16980 Escalon Drive does not offer parking.
Does 16980 Escalon Drive have units with washers and dryers?
No, 16980 Escalon Drive does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 16980 Escalon Drive have a pool?
Yes, 16980 Escalon Drive has a pool.
Does 16980 Escalon Drive have accessible units?
No, 16980 Escalon Drive does not have accessible units.
Does 16980 Escalon Drive have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 16980 Escalon Drive has units with dishwashers.
Does 16980 Escalon Drive have units with air conditioning?
No, 16980 Escalon Drive does not have units with air conditioning.
