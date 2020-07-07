All apartments in Los Angeles
Last updated November 6 2019 at 9:37 AM

16936 Burbank blvd

16936 Burbank Boulevard · No Longer Available
Location

16936 Burbank Boulevard, Los Angeles, CA 91316
Encino

Amenities

gym
pool
bbq/grill
courtyard
Unit Amenities
Property Amenities
courtyard
gym
pool
bbq/grill
Lovely one bedroom apt in Encino. Nice courtyard with a pool & bbq. Small gym. Thank you!

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 16936 Burbank blvd have any available units?
16936 Burbank blvd doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Los Angeles, CA.
How much is rent in Los Angeles, CA?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Los Angeles Rent Report.
What amenities does 16936 Burbank blvd have?
Some of 16936 Burbank blvd's amenities include gym, pool, and bbq/grill. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 16936 Burbank blvd currently offering any rent specials?
16936 Burbank blvd is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 16936 Burbank blvd pet-friendly?
No, 16936 Burbank blvd is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Los Angeles.
Does 16936 Burbank blvd offer parking?
No, 16936 Burbank blvd does not offer parking.
Does 16936 Burbank blvd have units with washers and dryers?
No, 16936 Burbank blvd does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 16936 Burbank blvd have a pool?
Yes, 16936 Burbank blvd has a pool.
Does 16936 Burbank blvd have accessible units?
No, 16936 Burbank blvd does not have accessible units.
Does 16936 Burbank blvd have units with dishwashers?
No, 16936 Burbank blvd does not have units with dishwashers.

