Last updated March 19 2019 at 9:52 PM

1693 MARMONT Avenue

1693 N Marmont Ave · No Longer Available
Location

1693 N Marmont Ave, Los Angeles, CA 90069
Hollywood Hills

Amenities

in unit laundry
patio / balcony
dishwasher
parking
walk in closets
pool
Unit Amenities
dishwasher
fireplace
in unit laundry
microwave
patio / balcony
range
refrigerator
walk in closets
Property Amenities
parking
pool
hot tub
California living at it's absolute finest. This meticulously maintained home boasts incredible views from downtown to the ocean. Truly an escape from the city just moments from Sunset Blvd, this luxurious retreat is both extremely quiet and private. Sitting at the end of a cul-de-sac and lush with greenery this compound style residence is for the most discerning of clientele. New bathrooms and kitchen, large walk in closets, gorgeous pool and spa, spacious master, and soaring ceilings are just a few of the amenities 1693 Marmont has to offer. Who says you can't have it all? Come experience world class living in one of LA's most desirable neighborhoods.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: Surface lot, 4 spaces/unit.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 1693 MARMONT Avenue have any available units?
1693 MARMONT Avenue doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Los Angeles, CA.
How much is rent in Los Angeles, CA?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Los Angeles Rent Report.
What amenities does 1693 MARMONT Avenue have?
Some of 1693 MARMONT Avenue's amenities include in unit laundry, patio / balcony, and dishwasher. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 1693 MARMONT Avenue currently offering any rent specials?
1693 MARMONT Avenue is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 1693 MARMONT Avenue pet-friendly?
No, 1693 MARMONT Avenue is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Los Angeles.
Does 1693 MARMONT Avenue offer parking?
Yes, 1693 MARMONT Avenue offers parking.
Does 1693 MARMONT Avenue have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 1693 MARMONT Avenue offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 1693 MARMONT Avenue have a pool?
Yes, 1693 MARMONT Avenue has a pool.
Does 1693 MARMONT Avenue have accessible units?
No, 1693 MARMONT Avenue does not have accessible units.
Does 1693 MARMONT Avenue have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 1693 MARMONT Avenue has units with dishwashers.
