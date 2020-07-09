1693 MARMONT Avenue

Amenities

Unit Amenities dishwasher fireplace in unit laundry microwave patio / balcony range refrigerator walk in closets Property Amenities parking pool hot tub

California living at it's absolute finest. This meticulously maintained home boasts incredible views from downtown to the ocean. Truly an escape from the city just moments from Sunset Blvd, this luxurious retreat is both extremely quiet and private. Sitting at the end of a cul-de-sac and lush with greenery this compound style residence is for the most discerning of clientele. New bathrooms and kitchen, large walk in closets, gorgeous pool and spa, spacious master, and soaring ceilings are just a few of the amenities 1693 Marmont has to offer. Who says you can't have it all? Come experience world class living in one of LA's most desirable neighborhoods.