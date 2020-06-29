All apartments in Los Angeles
16922 Oak View
Last updated December 7 2019 at 7:46 AM

16922 Oak View

16922 Oak View Drive · No Longer Available
Location

16922 Oak View Drive, Los Angeles, CA 91436
Encino

Amenities

pool
Unit Amenities
Property Amenities
pool
For showing, contact agent Emma at 310-351-0867 at least 12 hours notice

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: None, 4 spaces/unit.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 16922 Oak View have any available units?
16922 Oak View doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Los Angeles, CA.
How much is rent in Los Angeles, CA?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Los Angeles Rent Report.
Is 16922 Oak View currently offering any rent specials?
16922 Oak View is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 16922 Oak View pet-friendly?
No, 16922 Oak View is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Los Angeles.
Does 16922 Oak View offer parking?
No, 16922 Oak View does not offer parking.
Does 16922 Oak View have units with washers and dryers?
No, 16922 Oak View does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 16922 Oak View have a pool?
Yes, 16922 Oak View has a pool.
Does 16922 Oak View have accessible units?
No, 16922 Oak View does not have accessible units.
Does 16922 Oak View have units with dishwashers?
No, 16922 Oak View does not have units with dishwashers.
Does 16922 Oak View have units with air conditioning?
No, 16922 Oak View does not have units with air conditioning.
