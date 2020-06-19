1691 WOODS Drive

Amenities

in unit laundry patio / balcony dishwasher parking pool fire pit

Unit Amenities dishwasher fireplace furnished in unit laundry microwave oven patio / balcony range refrigerator Property Amenities fire pit parking pool

Mid-Century Modern Villa with breathtaking jetliner views! Perched on a private knoll, this sleek, fully furnished home offers the best of Hollywood Hills state-of-the-art living. Featuring a dramatic open plan, firelit living room seamlessly transition into the dining area with an open chefs kitchen boasting Fisher & Paykel oven and appliances. Floor to ceiling glass doors open to outdoor firepit entertaining around the heated pool and encompass panoramic city views coupled with seclusion and tranquility, making it the perfect entertainers escape. Master bedroom offers an abundance of natural light leading out to the pool, breathtaking views and beautiful landscaped gardens.