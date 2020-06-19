All apartments in Los Angeles
Last updated July 10 2019 at 5:54 AM

1691 WOODS Drive

1691 Woods Drive · No Longer Available
Location

1691 Woods Drive, Los Angeles, CA 90069
Bel Air-Beverly Crest

Amenities

in unit laundry
patio / balcony
dishwasher
parking
pool
fire pit
Unit Amenities
dishwasher
fireplace
furnished
in unit laundry
microwave
oven
patio / balcony
range
refrigerator
Property Amenities
fire pit
parking
pool
Mid-Century Modern Villa with breathtaking jetliner views! Perched on a private knoll, this sleek, fully furnished home offers the best of Hollywood Hills state-of-the-art living. Featuring a dramatic open plan, firelit living room seamlessly transition into the dining area with an open chefs kitchen boasting Fisher & Paykel oven and appliances. Floor to ceiling glass doors open to outdoor firepit entertaining around the heated pool and encompass panoramic city views coupled with seclusion and tranquility, making it the perfect entertainers escape. Master bedroom offers an abundance of natural light leading out to the pool, breathtaking views and beautiful landscaped gardens.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: Surface lot, 2 spaces/unit.
Furnished Details: Furnished apartments often have extra fees beyond the rent listed. Please contact for more information.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 1691 WOODS Drive have any available units?
1691 WOODS Drive doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Los Angeles, CA.
How much is rent in Los Angeles, CA?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Los Angeles Rent Report.
What amenities does 1691 WOODS Drive have?
Some of 1691 WOODS Drive's amenities include in unit laundry, patio / balcony, and dishwasher. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 1691 WOODS Drive currently offering any rent specials?
1691 WOODS Drive is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 1691 WOODS Drive pet-friendly?
No, 1691 WOODS Drive is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Los Angeles.
Does 1691 WOODS Drive offer parking?
Yes, 1691 WOODS Drive offers parking.
Does 1691 WOODS Drive have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 1691 WOODS Drive offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 1691 WOODS Drive have a pool?
Yes, 1691 WOODS Drive has a pool.
Does 1691 WOODS Drive have accessible units?
No, 1691 WOODS Drive does not have accessible units.
Does 1691 WOODS Drive have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 1691 WOODS Drive has units with dishwashers.
