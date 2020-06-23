Rent Calculator
16901 Hartland Street
Last updated March 27 2019 at 5:22 PM
1 of 8
16901 Hartland Street
16901 Hartland St
·
No Longer Available
Location
16901 Hartland St, Los Angeles, CA 91406
Lake Balboa
Amenities
Unit Amenities
Property Amenities
Call me for a private showing at 818-370-9225 nd for any other questions.
Nitty Gritty
Income Requirement:
Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities:
Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details:
None, 2 spaces/unit.
Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)
Does 16901 Hartland Street have any available units?
16901 Hartland Street doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in
Los Angeles, CA
.
How much is rent in Los Angeles, CA?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly
Los Angeles Rent Report
.
Is 16901 Hartland Street currently offering any rent specials?
16901 Hartland Street is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 16901 Hartland Street pet-friendly?
No, 16901 Hartland Street is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out
pet friendly listings in Los Angeles
.
Does 16901 Hartland Street offer parking?
No, 16901 Hartland Street does not offer parking.
Does 16901 Hartland Street have units with washers and dryers?
No, 16901 Hartland Street does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 16901 Hartland Street have a pool?
No, 16901 Hartland Street does not have a pool.
Does 16901 Hartland Street have accessible units?
No, 16901 Hartland Street does not have accessible units.
Does 16901 Hartland Street have units with dishwashers?
No, 16901 Hartland Street does not have units with dishwashers.
Does 16901 Hartland Street have units with air conditioning?
No, 16901 Hartland Street does not have units with air conditioning.
