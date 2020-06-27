All apartments in Los Angeles
Last updated March 19 2019 at 9:52 PM

16866 Kingsbury Street

16866 W Kingsbury St · No Longer Available
Location

16866 W Kingsbury St, Los Angeles, CA 91344
Granada Hills South

Amenities

patio / balcony
hardwood floors
dishwasher
recently renovated
stainless steel
gym
Unit Amenities
dishwasher
fireplace
hardwood floors
microwave
oven
patio / balcony
range
recently renovated
stainless steel
Property Amenities
clubhouse
gym
pool
hot tub
Very Rare Find!! This Remodeled Upper Level Condo Has A Huge Private Patio. Impressive Features Include; Beautfully Upgraded Kitchen w/ Stainless Stove/Oven, Stainless Dishwasher. Breakfast Bar, New Counter Top and Cabinetry - Large Master Bedroom w/ Dual Mirrored Wardrobe Doors and A Stylish Barn Door Leading Into The Private Bath w/ Rain Shower Head, Designer Tiled Shower, Picture Mirror, New Counter Top and Cabinetry - Fireplace in Spacious Living Room - 2nd Bathroom w/ Pedestal Sink - Recessed Lights - Smooth Ceilings - Wood Style Floors - The Community Offers A Sparkling Pool, Spa, Gym and Recreation Room

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: None, 2 spaces/unit.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 16866 Kingsbury Street have any available units?
16866 Kingsbury Street doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Los Angeles, CA.
How much is rent in Los Angeles, CA?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Los Angeles Rent Report.
What amenities does 16866 Kingsbury Street have?
Some of 16866 Kingsbury Street's amenities include patio / balcony, hardwood floors, and dishwasher. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 16866 Kingsbury Street currently offering any rent specials?
16866 Kingsbury Street is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 16866 Kingsbury Street pet-friendly?
No, 16866 Kingsbury Street is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Los Angeles.
Does 16866 Kingsbury Street offer parking?
No, 16866 Kingsbury Street does not offer parking.
Does 16866 Kingsbury Street have units with washers and dryers?
No, 16866 Kingsbury Street does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 16866 Kingsbury Street have a pool?
Yes, 16866 Kingsbury Street has a pool.
Does 16866 Kingsbury Street have accessible units?
No, 16866 Kingsbury Street does not have accessible units.
Does 16866 Kingsbury Street have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 16866 Kingsbury Street has units with dishwashers.
