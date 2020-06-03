Rent Calculator
Home
/
Los Angeles, CA
/
16855 Balboa Lane
Last updated December 10 2019 at 12:17 AM
1 of 13
Overview
Location
Amenities
Nitty Gritty
FAQs
16855 Balboa Lane
16855 Balboa Ln
·
No Longer Available
Report This Listing
Location
16855 Balboa Ln, Los Angeles, CA 91406
Lake Balboa
Amenities
dishwasher
garage
ceiling fan
microwave
range
refrigerator
Unit Amenities
ceiling fan
dishwasher
microwave
range
refrigerator
Property Amenities
parking
garage
Call Chantal DiGiacomo (818) 383-8742 or Jackie Renteria (818) 826-4226 for more details
Nitty Gritty
Income Requirement:
Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities:
Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details:
Garage lot, 2 spaces/unit.
Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)
Does 16855 Balboa Lane have any available units?
16855 Balboa Lane doesn't have any available units at this time.
Los Angeles, CA
.
How much is rent in Los Angeles, CA?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Los Angeles Rent Report.
Los Angeles Rent Report
.
What amenities does 16855 Balboa Lane have?
Some of 16855 Balboa Lane's amenities include dishwasher, garage, and ceiling fan.
Amenities section
.
Is 16855 Balboa Lane currently offering any rent specials?
16855 Balboa Lane is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 16855 Balboa Lane pet-friendly?
No, 16855 Balboa Lane is not pet friendly.
pet friendly listings in Los Angeles
.
Does 16855 Balboa Lane offer parking?
Yes, 16855 Balboa Lane offers parking.
Does 16855 Balboa Lane have units with washers and dryers?
No, 16855 Balboa Lane does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 16855 Balboa Lane have a pool?
No, 16855 Balboa Lane does not have a pool.
Does 16855 Balboa Lane have accessible units?
No, 16855 Balboa Lane does not have accessible units.
Does 16855 Balboa Lane have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 16855 Balboa Lane has units with dishwashers.
