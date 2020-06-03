All apartments in Los Angeles
Find more places like 16855 Balboa Lane.
How many bedrooms do you need?
Home
/
Los Angeles, CA
/
16855 Balboa Lane
Last updated December 10 2019 at 12:17 AM

16855 Balboa Lane

16855 Balboa Ln · No Longer Available
Report This Listing
Browse Similar Places
Los Angeles
See all
Lake Balboa
See all
Apartments with Parking
See all
Pet Friendly Places
See all
Dog Friendly Apartments
See all

Location

16855 Balboa Ln, Los Angeles, CA 91406
Lake Balboa

Amenities

dishwasher
garage
ceiling fan
microwave
range
refrigerator
Unit Amenities
ceiling fan
dishwasher
microwave
range
refrigerator
Property Amenities
parking
garage
Call Chantal DiGiacomo (818) 383-8742 or Jackie Renteria (818) 826-4226 for more details

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: Garage lot, 2 spaces/unit.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 16855 Balboa Lane have any available units?
16855 Balboa Lane doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Los Angeles, CA.
How much is rent in Los Angeles, CA?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Los Angeles Rent Report.
What amenities does 16855 Balboa Lane have?
Some of 16855 Balboa Lane's amenities include dishwasher, garage, and ceiling fan. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 16855 Balboa Lane currently offering any rent specials?
16855 Balboa Lane is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 16855 Balboa Lane pet-friendly?
No, 16855 Balboa Lane is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Los Angeles.
Does 16855 Balboa Lane offer parking?
Yes, 16855 Balboa Lane offers parking.
Does 16855 Balboa Lane have units with washers and dryers?
No, 16855 Balboa Lane does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 16855 Balboa Lane have a pool?
No, 16855 Balboa Lane does not have a pool.
Does 16855 Balboa Lane have accessible units?
No, 16855 Balboa Lane does not have accessible units.
Does 16855 Balboa Lane have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 16855 Balboa Lane has units with dishwashers.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: Garage lot, 2 spaces/unit.
Helpful Articles
Rental Inspection Checklist – What to Look For
7 Tips for Finding Pet-Friendly Apartments
Rent vs Buy: Advantages of Renting a Home as a Family
Rental References for Your Apartment Application. Who to Select?
How to Find a Roommate – 7 Tips
Rent Calculator
How much should you be paying for rent?

Similar Listings

Venice Beach
29 Navy Street
Los Angeles, CA 90291
Windsor Lofts at Universal City
4055 Lankershim Blvd
Los Angeles, CA 91604
Griffin on Spring
755 South Spring Street
Los Angeles, CA 90014
6434-38 Shirley Ave
6434 Shirley Avenue
Los Angeles, CA 91335
1000 Grand by Windsor
1000 S Grand Ave
Los Angeles, CA 90015
Del Mor Apartments
1551 Echo Park Avenue
Los Angeles, CA 90026
Avalon Wilshire
5115 Wilshire Blvd
Los Angeles, CA 90036
330 N. Bixel St
330 North Bixel Street
Los Angeles, CA 90026

Similar Pages

Los Angeles 1 BedroomsLos Angeles 2 Bedrooms
Los Angeles Apartments with ParkingLos Angeles Pet Friendly Places
Los Angeles Studio Apartments

Apartments For Rent in Nearby Cities

Long Beach, CAAnaheim, CASanta Clarita, CASanta Ana, CA
Irvine, CAPasadena, CAGlendale, CAHuntington Beach, CA
Fullerton, CASanta Monica, CACosta Mesa, CAOrange, CA

Nearby Neighborhoods

North HollywoodDowntown Los AngelesWilshire Center Koreatown
Woodland Hills Warner CenterMarina Del ReySherman Oaks
NorthridgeHollywood

Apartments Near Colleges

University of California-Los AngelesLos Angeles Harbor College
Los Angeles Trade Technical CollegeLos Angeles Valley College
Los Angeles City College