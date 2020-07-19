16809 ST OTSEGO

Amenities
Location! Open spacious Floor plan. Lite & Brite! Large Living room/Dining area with cozy, comfy Fireplace. Hardwood Floors throughout! Freshly painted. Updated open Kitchen with Tile Flooring, Granite tops, Dishwasher, Stove, Microwave and Refrigerator. Beautiful Kitchen Cabinetry. Newer Dual Paned Windows. Recessed Lighting. Security System. Central Air and Heat. Large, grassy Backyard with a relaxing Veranda. Fruit Trees abound. Orange, Dwarf Grapefruit, Mulberry, Pomegranate, & Fig. Laundry area in Kitchen. 2 car garage. Encino Charter School is nearby. Walk to Ventura Blvd. Close to shopping.