All apartments in Los Angeles
Find more places like 16809 ST OTSEGO.
How many bedrooms do you need?
Home
/
Los Angeles, CA
/
16809 ST OTSEGO
Last updated July 15 2020 at 5:44 AM

16809 ST OTSEGO

16809 Otsego Street · (818) 620-5128
COVID-19 Update
Some leasing offices are not allowing visitors at this time, but most are open for business by phone or email. Please reach out to them directly for virtual touring options.
Browse Similar Places
Los Angeles
See all
Encino
See all
Pet Friendly Places
See all
1 Bedrooms
See all
2 Bedrooms
See all

Location

16809 Otsego Street, Los Angeles, CA 91436
Encino

Price and availability

INFO PROVIDED BY ListHub

3 Bedrooms

Unit 3 Bed · Avail. now

$4,600

3 Bed · 2 Bath · 1943 sqft

Report This Listing

Amenities

patio / balcony
granite counters
hardwood floors
dishwasher
garage
recently renovated
Unit Amenities
air conditioning
dishwasher
fireplace
granite counters
hardwood floors
microwave
patio / balcony
range
refrigerator
recently renovated
Property Amenities
parking
garage
Location! Open spacious Floor plan. Lite & Brite! Large Living room/Dining area with cozy, comfy Fireplace. Hardwood Floors throughout! Freshly painted. Updated open Kitchen with Tile Flooring, Granite tops, Dishwasher, Stove, Microwave and Refrigerator. Beautiful Kitchen Cabinetry. Newer Dual Paned Windows. Recessed Lighting. Security System. Central Air and Heat. Large, grassy Backyard with a relaxing Veranda. Fruit Trees abound. Orange, Dwarf Grapefruit, Mulberry, Pomegranate, & Fig. Laundry area in Kitchen. 2 car garage. Encino Charter School is nearby. Walk to Ventura Blvd. Close to shopping.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: Garage lot, 2 spaces/unit.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 16809 ST OTSEGO have any available units?
16809 ST OTSEGO has a unit available for $4,600 per month. Check out the Price and Availability section for more information on this unit.
How much is rent in Los Angeles, CA?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Los Angeles Rent Report.
What amenities does 16809 ST OTSEGO have?
Some of 16809 ST OTSEGO's amenities include patio / balcony, granite counters, and hardwood floors. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 16809 ST OTSEGO currently offering any rent specials?
16809 ST OTSEGO is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 16809 ST OTSEGO pet-friendly?
No, 16809 ST OTSEGO is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Los Angeles.
Does 16809 ST OTSEGO offer parking?
Yes, 16809 ST OTSEGO offers parking.
Does 16809 ST OTSEGO have units with washers and dryers?
No, 16809 ST OTSEGO does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 16809 ST OTSEGO have a pool?
No, 16809 ST OTSEGO does not have a pool.
Does 16809 ST OTSEGO have accessible units?
No, 16809 ST OTSEGO does not have accessible units.
Does 16809 ST OTSEGO have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 16809 ST OTSEGO has units with dishwashers.
Interested in 16809 ST OTSEGO?
Add a Message
You agree to Apartment List’s Terms of Use & Privacy Policy and to be contacted by us or third parties.

By registering, you give us your express written consent to deliver automated text messages to you at the phone number provided. Consent is not a condition of purchase. Your registration acts as your binding electronic signature.

Similar Listings

Venice Beach
29 Navy Street
Los Angeles, CA 90291
Chatsworth Pointe
8900 Topanga Canyon Blvd
Los Angeles, CA 91304
WOODRIDGE APARTMENTS
6611 Woodman Avenue
Los Angeles, CA 91401
Northview-Southview Apartments
8111 Reseda Blvd
Los Angeles, CA 91335
Milano Lofts
609 S Grand Ave
Los Angeles, CA 90017
5217 Virginia Avenue
5217 Virginia Avenue
Los Angeles, CA 90029
South Park Lofts
818 South Grand Avenue
Los Angeles, CA 90015
Meridian Place Apartment Homes
9423 Reseda Blvd
Los Angeles, CA 91324

Similar Pages

Los Angeles 1 BedroomsLos Angeles 2 Bedrooms
Los Angeles Apartments with ParkingLos Angeles Pet Friendly Places
Los Angeles Studio Apartments

Apartments For Rent in Nearby Cities

Long Beach, CAAnaheim, CASanta Ana, CASanta Clarita, CA
Irvine, CAPasadena, CAGlendale, CAHuntington Beach, CA
Fullerton, CACosta Mesa, CASanta Monica, CAOrange, CA

Nearby Neighborhoods

Downtown Los AngelesNorth HollywoodWilshire Center Koreatown
Woodland Hills Warner CenterMarina Del ReyNorthridge
Sherman OaksHollywood

Apartments Near Colleges

University of California-Los AngelesLos Angeles Harbor College
Los Angeles Trade Technical CollegeLos Angeles Valley College
Los Angeles City College
About usCareersRental TrendsSupportPrivacy PolicyTerms of UseSitemap
Equal Housing Opportunity