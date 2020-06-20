All apartments in Los Angeles
16779 Morrison St.

16779 Morrison Street · No Longer Available
Location

16779 Morrison Street, Los Angeles, CA 91436
Encino

Amenities

w/d hookup
granite counters
hardwood floors
dishwasher
new construction
parking
Unit Amenities
air conditioning
dishwasher
granite counters
hardwood floors
range
refrigerator
w/d hookup
stainless steel
Property Amenities
parking
new construction
New constructed single family house/guest house private entrance with hardwood floors throughout, granite counter tops, stainless steel stove, central a/c, washer dryer hook ups, lots of natural light from all rooms. Large private yard great for animals. Close to parks shops and restaurants. To view a virtual tour: http://www.youtube.com/watch?v=1iIW3amUnrE.
Lease Term: One year lease. Monthly utility fee: $250.00 (Water, Electric, Gas, Landscaping & Trash).

Appliances: Dishwasher, Refrigerator, Stove, Refrigerator,Stove,Dishwasher.
Parking: Tandem Parking
https://sternmanagement.com/apartment-for-rent/encino-2-bed-2-bath/945/

IT491210 - IT49SM945

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 16779 Morrison St. have any available units?
16779 Morrison St. doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Los Angeles, CA.
How much is rent in Los Angeles, CA?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Los Angeles Rent Report.
What amenities does 16779 Morrison St. have?
Some of 16779 Morrison St.'s amenities include w/d hookup, granite counters, and hardwood floors. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 16779 Morrison St. currently offering any rent specials?
16779 Morrison St. is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 16779 Morrison St. pet-friendly?
No, 16779 Morrison St. is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Los Angeles.
Does 16779 Morrison St. offer parking?
Yes, 16779 Morrison St. offers parking.
Does 16779 Morrison St. have units with washers and dryers?
No, 16779 Morrison St. does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 16779 Morrison St. have a pool?
No, 16779 Morrison St. does not have a pool.
Does 16779 Morrison St. have accessible units?
No, 16779 Morrison St. does not have accessible units.
Does 16779 Morrison St. have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 16779 Morrison St. has units with dishwashers.

