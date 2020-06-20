16779 Morrison St.

Amenities

Unit Amenities air conditioning dishwasher granite counters hardwood floors range refrigerator w/d hookup stainless steel Property Amenities parking new construction

New constructed single family house/guest house private entrance with hardwood floors throughout, granite counter tops, stainless steel stove, central a/c, washer dryer hook ups, lots of natural light from all rooms. Large private yard great for animals. Close to parks shops and restaurants. To view a virtual tour: http://www.youtube.com/watch?v=1iIW3amUnrE.

Lease Term: One year lease. Monthly utility fee: $250.00 (Water, Electric, Gas, Landscaping & Trash).



Appliances: Dishwasher, Refrigerator, Stove, Refrigerator,Stove,Dishwasher.

Parking: Tandem Parking

https://sternmanagement.com/apartment-for-rent/encino-2-bed-2-bath/945/



