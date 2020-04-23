All apartments in Los Angeles
Find more places like 16755 BOLLINGER Drive.
How many bedrooms do you need?
Home
/
Los Angeles, CA
/
16755 BOLLINGER Drive
Last updated October 28 2019 at 3:14 AM

16755 BOLLINGER Drive

16755 Bollinger Drive · No Longer Available
Report This Listing
Browse Similar Places
Los Angeles
See all
Apartments with Parking
See all
Pet Friendly Places
See all
Dog Friendly Apartments
See all
Apartments with Balcony
See all

Location

16755 Bollinger Drive, Los Angeles, CA 90272
Pacific Palisades

Amenities

in unit laundry
hardwood floors
garage
fireplace
carpet
range
Unit Amenities
carpet
fireplace
hardwood floors
in unit laundry
range
Property Amenities
parking
garage
Beautiful split level home on family friendly street. Two blocks from GREAT elementary school - Marquez Charter Elementary. 4 bedrooms / 3 baths - living room upstairs, large playroom downstairs. Hardwood floors throughout, carpeting in master bedroom. Huge front windows w/ lots of natural light. Fireplace. New washer / dryer. New stove. Great yard! Lemon, Orange, Plum and Grape trees. Garage and work room in back. One block from pizza, deli, dry cleaning, pharmacy. Hardwood floors throughout. Excellent neighborhood.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: Surface lot, 2 spaces/unit.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 16755 BOLLINGER Drive have any available units?
16755 BOLLINGER Drive doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Los Angeles, CA.
How much is rent in Los Angeles, CA?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Los Angeles Rent Report.
What amenities does 16755 BOLLINGER Drive have?
Some of 16755 BOLLINGER Drive's amenities include in unit laundry, hardwood floors, and garage. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 16755 BOLLINGER Drive currently offering any rent specials?
16755 BOLLINGER Drive is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 16755 BOLLINGER Drive pet-friendly?
No, 16755 BOLLINGER Drive is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Los Angeles.
Does 16755 BOLLINGER Drive offer parking?
Yes, 16755 BOLLINGER Drive offers parking.
Does 16755 BOLLINGER Drive have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 16755 BOLLINGER Drive offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 16755 BOLLINGER Drive have a pool?
No, 16755 BOLLINGER Drive does not have a pool.
Does 16755 BOLLINGER Drive have accessible units?
No, 16755 BOLLINGER Drive does not have accessible units.
Does 16755 BOLLINGER Drive have units with dishwashers?
No, 16755 BOLLINGER Drive does not have units with dishwashers.
Helpful Articles
How Much Does the Average Utility Bill Cost for Renters
Short Term Lease or Long Term Lease: Which is Right for You?
Report Card: What Are the Top U.S. Metros for Millennials?
9 Red Flags to Help Millennials Spot Rental Scams
First-Time Renter’s Apartment Guide and Checklist
Rent Calculator
How much should you be paying for rent?

Similar Listings

Canvas LA
138 N Beaudry Ave
Los Angeles, CA 90012
Artisan on 2nd
601 E 2nd St
Los Angeles, CA 90012
Victor on Venice
10001 Venice Blvd
Los Angeles, CA 90232
eaves Los Feliz
3100 Riverside Dr
Los Angeles, CA 90027
10620 NoHo
10620 Victory Boulevard
Los Angeles, CA 91606
Ten Thousand
10000 Santa Monica Boulevard
Los Angeles, CA 90067
Los Feliz Summit Apartments
3901 Los Feliz Blvd
Los Angeles, CA 90027
Altitude Apartments
5900 Center Dr
Los Angeles, CA 90045

Similar Pages

Los Angeles 1 BedroomsLos Angeles 2 Bedrooms
Los Angeles Apartments with ParkingLos Angeles Pet Friendly Places
Los Angeles Studio Apartments

Apartments For Rent in Nearby Cities

Long Beach, CAAnaheim, CASanta Clarita, CASanta Ana, CA
Irvine, CAPasadena, CAGlendale, CAHuntington Beach, CA
Fullerton, CASanta Monica, CACosta Mesa, CAOrange, CA

Nearby Neighborhoods

North HollywoodDowntown Los AngelesWilshire Center Koreatown
Woodland Hills Warner CenterMarina Del ReySherman Oaks
NorthridgeHollywood

Apartments Near Colleges

University of California-Los AngelesLos Angeles Harbor College
Los Angeles Trade Technical CollegeLos Angeles Valley College
Los Angeles City College