16755 BOLLINGER Drive

Amenities
Beautiful split level home on family friendly street. Two blocks from GREAT elementary school - Marquez Charter Elementary. 4 bedrooms / 3 baths - living room upstairs, large playroom downstairs. Hardwood floors throughout, carpeting in master bedroom. Huge front windows w/ lots of natural light. Fireplace. New washer / dryer. New stove. Great yard! Lemon, Orange, Plum and Grape trees. Garage and work room in back. One block from pizza, deli, dry cleaning, pharmacy. Hardwood floors throughout. Excellent neighborhood.