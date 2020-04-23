16755 BOLLINGER Drive

Amenities

in unit laundry hardwood floors garage fireplace carpet range

Unit Amenities carpet fireplace hardwood floors in unit laundry range Property Amenities parking garage

Beautiful split level home on family friendly street. Two blocks from GREAT elementary school - Marquez Charter Elementary. 4 bedrooms / 3 baths - living room upstairs, large playroom downstairs. Hardwood floors throughout, carpeting in master bedroom. Huge front windows w/ lots of natural light. Fireplace. New washer / dryer. New stove. Great yard! Lemon, Orange, Plum and Grape trees. Garage and work room in back. One block from pizza, deli, dry cleaning, pharmacy. Hardwood floors throughout. Excellent neighborhood.