16726 Oak View Drive

Amenities

patio / balcony hardwood floors garbage disposal dishwasher garage stainless steel

Unit Amenities dishwasher fireplace garbage disposal hardwood floors microwave oven patio / balcony range refrigerator stainless steel Property Amenities parking pool garage hot tub

4 bedroom Encino hills home with view and solar - Property Id: 94007



27

photos



4 bedroom, 3.5 bath Encino Hills home located south of Ventura Blvd and in Lanai Road Elementary School boundaries. Home has pool, spa, view and spacious deck. Spacious 2,800 sq, the home has a large master suite, a separate living room, family room, and kitchen with Thermador range and stainless steel appliances. Two car attached garage and additional parking areas. Free electricity!!! There is solar on the roof and a Tesla charging available.

Apply at TurboTenant: http://rental.turbotenant.com/properties/94007

Property Id 94007



No Dogs Allowed



(RLNE4618629)