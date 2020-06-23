All apartments in Los Angeles
16726 Oak View Drive
Last updated March 19 2019 at 9:52 PM

16726 Oak View Drive

16726 W Oak View Dr · No Longer Available
Location

16726 W Oak View Dr, Los Angeles, CA 91436
Encino

Amenities

patio / balcony
hardwood floors
garbage disposal
dishwasher
garage
stainless steel
Unit Amenities
dishwasher
fireplace
garbage disposal
hardwood floors
microwave
oven
patio / balcony
range
refrigerator
stainless steel
Property Amenities
parking
pool
garage
hot tub
4 bedroom Encino hills home with view and solar - Property Id: 94007

27
photos

4 bedroom, 3.5 bath Encino Hills home located south of Ventura Blvd and in Lanai Road Elementary School boundaries. Home has pool, spa, view and spacious deck. Spacious 2,800 sq, the home has a large master suite, a separate living room, family room, and kitchen with Thermador range and stainless steel appliances. Two car attached garage and additional parking areas. Free electricity!!! There is solar on the roof and a Tesla charging available.
Apply at TurboTenant: http://rental.turbotenant.com/properties/94007
Property Id 94007

No Dogs Allowed

(RLNE4618629)

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 16726 Oak View Drive have any available units?
16726 Oak View Drive doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Los Angeles, CA.
How much is rent in Los Angeles, CA?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Los Angeles Rent Report.
What amenities does 16726 Oak View Drive have?
Some of 16726 Oak View Drive's amenities include patio / balcony, hardwood floors, and garbage disposal. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 16726 Oak View Drive currently offering any rent specials?
16726 Oak View Drive is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 16726 Oak View Drive pet-friendly?
No, 16726 Oak View Drive is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Los Angeles.
Does 16726 Oak View Drive offer parking?
Yes, 16726 Oak View Drive offers parking.
Does 16726 Oak View Drive have units with washers and dryers?
No, 16726 Oak View Drive does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 16726 Oak View Drive have a pool?
Yes, 16726 Oak View Drive has a pool.
Does 16726 Oak View Drive have accessible units?
No, 16726 Oak View Drive does not have accessible units.
Does 16726 Oak View Drive have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 16726 Oak View Drive has units with dishwashers.
