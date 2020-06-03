Rent Calculator
16722 VIA LA COSTA
Last updated June 2 2020 at 2:27 AM
16722 VIA LA COSTA
16722 Via La Costa
·
No Longer Available
Location
16722 Via La Costa, Los Angeles, CA 90272
Pacific Palisades
Amenities
garage
Unit Amenities
Property Amenities
parking
garage
Nitty Gritty
Income Requirement:
Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities:
Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details:
Garage lot, 33 spaces/unit.
Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)
Does 16722 VIA LA COSTA have any available units?
16722 VIA LA COSTA doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in
Los Angeles, CA
.
How much is rent in Los Angeles, CA?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly
Los Angeles Rent Report
.
Is 16722 VIA LA COSTA currently offering any rent specials?
16722 VIA LA COSTA is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 16722 VIA LA COSTA pet-friendly?
No, 16722 VIA LA COSTA is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out
pet friendly listings in Los Angeles
.
Does 16722 VIA LA COSTA offer parking?
Yes, 16722 VIA LA COSTA offers parking.
Does 16722 VIA LA COSTA have units with washers and dryers?
No, 16722 VIA LA COSTA does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 16722 VIA LA COSTA have a pool?
No, 16722 VIA LA COSTA does not have a pool.
Does 16722 VIA LA COSTA have accessible units?
No, 16722 VIA LA COSTA does not have accessible units.
Does 16722 VIA LA COSTA have units with dishwashers?
No, 16722 VIA LA COSTA does not have units with dishwashers.
Does 16722 VIA LA COSTA have units with air conditioning?
No, 16722 VIA LA COSTA does not have units with air conditioning.
Nitty Gritty
Income Requirement:
Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities:
Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details:
Garage lot, 33 spaces/unit.
