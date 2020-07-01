Rent Calculator
All apartments in Los Angeles
Find more places like 16717 moorpark Street.
How many bedrooms do you need?
S
Studio
1
Bed
2
Beds
3+
Beds
Next
16717 moorpark Street
Last updated December 5 2019 at 5:56 AM
16717 moorpark Street
16717 Moorpark Street
·
No Longer Available
Report This Listing
Location
16717 Moorpark Street, Los Angeles, CA 91436
Encino
Amenities
garage
air conditioning
alarm system
Unit Amenities
air conditioning
Property Amenities
alarm system
parking
garage
the home has central air and forced air heat. central alarm system. double pained windows. it has a great location minutes to all.
Nitty Gritty
Income Requirement:
Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities:
Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details:
Garage lot, 2 spaces/unit.
Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)
Does 16717 moorpark Street have any available units?
16717 moorpark Street doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in
Los Angeles, CA
.
How much is rent in Los Angeles, CA?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly
Los Angeles Rent Report
.
Is 16717 moorpark Street currently offering any rent specials?
16717 moorpark Street is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 16717 moorpark Street pet-friendly?
No, 16717 moorpark Street is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out
pet friendly listings in Los Angeles
.
Does 16717 moorpark Street offer parking?
Yes, 16717 moorpark Street offers parking.
Does 16717 moorpark Street have units with washers and dryers?
No, 16717 moorpark Street does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 16717 moorpark Street have a pool?
No, 16717 moorpark Street does not have a pool.
Does 16717 moorpark Street have accessible units?
No, 16717 moorpark Street does not have accessible units.
Does 16717 moorpark Street have units with dishwashers?
No, 16717 moorpark Street does not have units with dishwashers.
Does 16717 moorpark Street have units with air conditioning?
Yes, 16717 moorpark Street has units with air conditioning.
