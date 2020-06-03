16652 Itasca Street, Los Angeles, CA 91343 Northridge
Amenities
recently renovated
fireplace
Property Amenities
About 2 miles away from CSUN! Great location, quiet cul-de-sac. Enjoy your 3 bedroom 2 bathroom home with ample backyard space to entertain guests. Tastefully remodeled. Please message us for a private tour!
Nitty Gritty
Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: None.
