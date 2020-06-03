All apartments in Los Angeles
Last updated March 8 2020 at 11:17 PM

16652 Itasca Street

16652 Itasca Street · No Longer Available
Location

16652 Itasca Street, Los Angeles, CA 91343
Northridge

Amenities

recently renovated
fireplace
Unit Amenities
fireplace
recently renovated
Property Amenities
About 2 miles away from CSUN! Great location, quiet cul-de-sac. Enjoy your 3 bedroom 2 bathroom home with ample backyard space to entertain guests. Tastefully remodeled. Please message us for a private tour!

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: None.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 16652 Itasca Street have any available units?
16652 Itasca Street doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Los Angeles, CA.
How much is rent in Los Angeles, CA?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Los Angeles Rent Report.
Is 16652 Itasca Street currently offering any rent specials?
16652 Itasca Street is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 16652 Itasca Street pet-friendly?
No, 16652 Itasca Street is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Los Angeles.
Does 16652 Itasca Street offer parking?
No, 16652 Itasca Street does not offer parking.
Does 16652 Itasca Street have units with washers and dryers?
No, 16652 Itasca Street does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 16652 Itasca Street have a pool?
No, 16652 Itasca Street does not have a pool.
Does 16652 Itasca Street have accessible units?
No, 16652 Itasca Street does not have accessible units.
Does 16652 Itasca Street have units with dishwashers?
No, 16652 Itasca Street does not have units with dishwashers.
Does 16652 Itasca Street have units with air conditioning?
No, 16652 Itasca Street does not have units with air conditioning.

