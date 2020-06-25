All apartments in Los Angeles
1664 North Wilton Place
1664 North Wilton Place

1664 North Wilton Place · No Longer Available
Location

1664 North Wilton Place, Los Angeles, CA 90028
Hollywood

Amenities

patio / balcony
pet friendly
parking
pool
elevator
media room
Unit Amenities
furnished
patio / balcony
Property Amenities
elevator
parking
pool
cats allowed
dogs allowed
media room
pet friendly
*Price varies by duration of stay:

12+ month lease: $2,490* / mo
6 to 12 month lease: $2,980* / mo
2 to 6 month lease: $2,990* / mo
1 to 2 month lease: $2,990/ mo

* Prices quoted are applicable only if billed upfront for the entire duration of the contract. Rates are up to 9% higher if billed monthly. Prices are exclusive of any taxes or utilities.

Discover the best of Los Angeles, with this one-bedroom Hollywood apartment with balcony views over the city. Itll be easy to simply show up and start living in this exquisitely Blueground furnished apartment with its fully-equipped kitchen, charming living room, and our dedicated, on-the-ground support.(ID #LAX181)

Designed With You In Mind

As with any Blueground apartment, youll find a thoughtfully designed space complete with beautiful furniture and a fully-equipped kitchen in this one-bedroom property. And, thanks to our superior quality mattresses, luxury linens, and towels, you can relax knowing youll always feel comfortably at home. When youre ready for some fun, you can take in the Los Angeles vibes or bring the entertainment to you with the premium wireless speaker or smart TV. This apartment also offers in-floor laundry.

Sleeping Arrangements
-King Bed, 70.8in/180cm

Amenities

Building amenities unique to this one-bedroom apartment include an on-site:

-In-Floor Laundry
-Pet Friendly
-Rooftop Pool
-Indoor Parking
-Roof Deck
-Garden
-Elevator

Arrival And Ongoing Support

The entire apartment is yours to enjoy! Youll either be personally greeted by a Blueground team member or given self check-in instructions.

Throughout your stay, youll have access to our Client Experience team through the Blueground App. You can schedule additional cleanings, submit maintenance requests, and view our neighborhood recommendations with just a few taps.

Well share all details upon confirmation of your stay.

Ideally Located

Located in LAs most famous neighborhood, this Hollywood furnished apartment is an inviting place for everyone who is looking for a stars tour on and off the Walk of Fame. The list of things to do in Hollywood is endless. From fancier restaurants on Hollywood Boulevard to the hippest clubs on Sunset Boulevard, the area promises an unforgettable time. Take a tour of the most popular music venues, including the Hollywood Palladium and the Dolby Theatre, home of the Oscars. Among the highlights dont miss Paramount Pictures to explore over a century of Hollywood history and witness more in the making at the Studio.

A Few Things To Note

-Photos are from a similar property.
-This Blueground apartment can be booked for a minimum of one month, to a year or more.
-Our pet policy outlines the weight limit and breed restrictions, along with related fees.
-Parking is offered based on availability and is subject to a fee.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Furnished Details: Furnished apartments often have extra fees beyond the rent listed. Please contact for more information.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 1664 North Wilton Place have any available units?
1664 North Wilton Place doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Los Angeles, CA.
How much is rent in Los Angeles, CA?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Los Angeles Rent Report.
What amenities does 1664 North Wilton Place have?
Some of 1664 North Wilton Place's amenities include patio / balcony, pet friendly, and parking. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 1664 North Wilton Place currently offering any rent specials?
1664 North Wilton Place is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 1664 North Wilton Place pet-friendly?
Yes, 1664 North Wilton Place is pet friendly.
Does 1664 North Wilton Place offer parking?
Yes, 1664 North Wilton Place offers parking.
Does 1664 North Wilton Place have units with washers and dryers?
No, 1664 North Wilton Place does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 1664 North Wilton Place have a pool?
Yes, 1664 North Wilton Place has a pool.
Does 1664 North Wilton Place have accessible units?
No, 1664 North Wilton Place does not have accessible units.
Does 1664 North Wilton Place have units with dishwashers?
No, 1664 North Wilton Place does not have units with dishwashers.
