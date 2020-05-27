All apartments in Los Angeles
1663 N CRESCENT HEIGHTS

1663 North Crescent Heights Boulevard · No Longer Available
Location

1663 North Crescent Heights Boulevard, Los Angeles, CA 90069
Bel Air-Beverly Crest

Amenities

parking
microwave
range
Unit Amenities
microwave
range
Property Amenities
parking

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: Covered lot, 2 spaces/unit.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 1663 N CRESCENT HEIGHTS have any available units?
1663 N CRESCENT HEIGHTS doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Los Angeles, CA.
How much is rent in Los Angeles, CA?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Los Angeles Rent Report.
Is 1663 N CRESCENT HEIGHTS currently offering any rent specials?
1663 N CRESCENT HEIGHTS is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 1663 N CRESCENT HEIGHTS pet-friendly?
No, 1663 N CRESCENT HEIGHTS is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Los Angeles.
Does 1663 N CRESCENT HEIGHTS offer parking?
Yes, 1663 N CRESCENT HEIGHTS offers parking.
Does 1663 N CRESCENT HEIGHTS have units with washers and dryers?
No, 1663 N CRESCENT HEIGHTS does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 1663 N CRESCENT HEIGHTS have a pool?
No, 1663 N CRESCENT HEIGHTS does not have a pool.
Does 1663 N CRESCENT HEIGHTS have accessible units?
No, 1663 N CRESCENT HEIGHTS does not have accessible units.
Does 1663 N CRESCENT HEIGHTS have units with dishwashers?
No, 1663 N CRESCENT HEIGHTS does not have units with dishwashers.
Does 1663 N CRESCENT HEIGHTS have units with air conditioning?
No, 1663 N CRESCENT HEIGHTS does not have units with air conditioning.

