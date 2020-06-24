All apartments in Los Angeles
Find more places like 1656 Lomita Boulevard.
How many bedrooms do you need?
Home
/
Los Angeles, CA
/
1656 Lomita Boulevard
Last updated July 8 2019 at 2:24 PM

1656 Lomita Boulevard

1656 Lomita Boulevard · No Longer Available
Report This Listing
Browse Similar Places
Los Angeles
See all
Harbor City
See all
Apartments with Parking
See all
Pet Friendly Places
See all
Dog Friendly Apartments
See all

Location

1656 Lomita Boulevard, Los Angeles, CA 90710
Harbor City

Amenities

garage
Unit Amenities
Property Amenities
parking
garage
Great 3 Bedroom 2 Bath Apartment Ready for Occupancy ! Located in the heart of Harbor City. Quick Trip to Local Stores and walking distance to Starbucks!! Apartment has a 2 parking spaces (1 garage with direct access)

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: None, 2 spaces/unit.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 1656 Lomita Boulevard have any available units?
1656 Lomita Boulevard doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Los Angeles, CA.
How much is rent in Los Angeles, CA?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Los Angeles Rent Report.
Is 1656 Lomita Boulevard currently offering any rent specials?
1656 Lomita Boulevard is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 1656 Lomita Boulevard pet-friendly?
No, 1656 Lomita Boulevard is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Los Angeles.
Does 1656 Lomita Boulevard offer parking?
Yes, 1656 Lomita Boulevard offers parking.
Does 1656 Lomita Boulevard have units with washers and dryers?
No, 1656 Lomita Boulevard does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 1656 Lomita Boulevard have a pool?
No, 1656 Lomita Boulevard does not have a pool.
Does 1656 Lomita Boulevard have accessible units?
No, 1656 Lomita Boulevard does not have accessible units.
Does 1656 Lomita Boulevard have units with dishwashers?
No, 1656 Lomita Boulevard does not have units with dishwashers.
Does 1656 Lomita Boulevard have units with air conditioning?
No, 1656 Lomita Boulevard does not have units with air conditioning.
Helpful Articles
How to Negotiate Rent With Your Landlord or a Property Management Company
Moving with a Pet: Rules and Regulations you Need to Know
Do You Need an Apartment Cosigner?
9 Tips to Get Cheaper Rent
What is Prorated Rent? (And How To Calculate It)
Rent Calculator
How much should you be paying for rent?

Similar Listings

Westside on Barry
1253 Barry Ave
Los Angeles, CA 90025
Village Pointe
17171 Roscoe Blvd
Los Angeles, CA 91325
Broadstone Candara at Hancock Park
738 N. Wilcox Ave
Los Angeles, CA 90038
Newcastle Towers Apartments
5415 Newcastle Ave
Los Angeles, CA 91316
Grand Apartments on Lindley
10201 Lindley Ave
Los Angeles, CA 91325
901 S Ardmore Ave
901 S Ardmore Ave
Los Angeles, CA 90006
Legacy at Westwood
10833 Wilshire Boulevard
Los Angeles, CA 90024
MySuite Superior
17809 Superior Street
Los Angeles, CA 91325

Similar Pages

Los Angeles 1 BedroomsLos Angeles 2 Bedrooms
Los Angeles Apartments with ParkingLos Angeles Pet Friendly Places
Los Angeles Studio Apartments

Apartments For Rent in Nearby Cities

Long Beach, CAAnaheim, CASanta Clarita, CASanta Ana, CA
Irvine, CAPasadena, CAGlendale, CAHuntington Beach, CA
Fullerton, CASanta Monica, CACosta Mesa, CAOrange, CA

Nearby Neighborhoods

North HollywoodDowntown Los AngelesWilshire Center Koreatown
Woodland Hills Warner CenterMarina Del ReySherman Oaks
NorthridgeHollywood

Apartments Near Colleges

University of California-Los AngelesLos Angeles Harbor College
Los Angeles Trade Technical CollegeLos Angeles Valley College
Los Angeles City College