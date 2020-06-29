Rent Calculator
Los Angeles, CA
16547 Labrador St
16547 Labrador St
16547 Labrador Street
·
No Longer Available
Location
16547 Labrador Street, Los Angeles, CA 91343
Northridge
Amenities
in unit laundry
dishwasher
carport
air conditioning
Unit Amenities
air conditioning
dishwasher
in unit laundry
Property Amenities
carport
parking
This house has 3 BR and 2 Bath. Located in quiet culdesac. Email Only - rsianrealprop@gmail.com for tour of the property. Scheduled tour only due to Covid/ social distancing. No Phone calls for now.
Nitty Gritty
Income Requirement:
Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities:
Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details:
Covered lot.
Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)
Does 16547 Labrador St have any available units?
16547 Labrador St doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in
Los Angeles, CA
.
How much is rent in Los Angeles, CA?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly
Los Angeles Rent Report
.
What amenities does 16547 Labrador St have?
Some of 16547 Labrador St's amenities include in unit laundry, dishwasher, and carport. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the
Amenities section
.
Is 16547 Labrador St currently offering any rent specials?
16547 Labrador St is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 16547 Labrador St pet-friendly?
No, 16547 Labrador St is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out
pet friendly listings in Los Angeles
.
Does 16547 Labrador St offer parking?
Yes, 16547 Labrador St offers parking.
Does 16547 Labrador St have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 16547 Labrador St offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 16547 Labrador St have a pool?
No, 16547 Labrador St does not have a pool.
Does 16547 Labrador St have accessible units?
No, 16547 Labrador St does not have accessible units.
Does 16547 Labrador St have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 16547 Labrador St has units with dishwashers.
