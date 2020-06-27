All apartments in Los Angeles
Find more places like 1653 STONE CANYON Road.
How many bedrooms do you need?
Home
/
Los Angeles, CA
/
1653 STONE CANYON Road
Last updated November 16 2019 at 7:27 AM

1653 STONE CANYON Road

1653 Stone Canyon Road · No Longer Available
Report This Listing
Browse Similar Places
Los Angeles
See all
Bel Air-Beverly Crest
See all
Apartments with Parking
See all
Pet Friendly Places
See all
Dog Friendly Apartments
See all

Location

1653 Stone Canyon Road, Los Angeles, CA 90077
Bel Air-Beverly Crest

Amenities

in unit laundry
patio / balcony
dishwasher
parking
pool
elevator
Unit Amenities
dishwasher
fireplace
furnished
ice maker
in unit laundry
microwave
patio / balcony
range
refrigerator
Property Amenities
elevator
parking
pool
bbq/grill
hot tub
HOLIDAY/SHORT TERM OK! Also listed for sale, $4.468m. Bel Air beauty, meets city fun! Best of LA's worlds. Settle into a graciously designed, warm, architectural home, while being a short jaunt from the abundance of Beverly Hills, Westwood, Brentwood amenities: finest of art, dining, shopping and services to match. Hotel Bel Air and Getty Museum, mere minutes away. Whether entertaining at the styling living room bar, on the tranquil, nature view, pool patio, or managing hordes of wet kids, this resilient home can accommodate with ease. Comfortable alfresco dining year round, with built in BBQ, electric awning and patio heat. Slip out of the nearby waterfall hot tub for the table, or run up to the play area for a few swings with a ping pong paddle or golf club. Open, easy living design with abundant natural light, though out the voluminous spaces. Central sound in the public areas, elevator to all 3 levels, Nest thermostats. Fully furnished. Plentiful street parking, a hills rarity

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: Surface lot, 3 spaces/unit.
Furnished Details: Furnished apartments often have extra fees beyond the rent listed. Please contact for more information.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 1653 STONE CANYON Road have any available units?
1653 STONE CANYON Road doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Los Angeles, CA.
How much is rent in Los Angeles, CA?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Los Angeles Rent Report.
What amenities does 1653 STONE CANYON Road have?
Some of 1653 STONE CANYON Road's amenities include in unit laundry, patio / balcony, and dishwasher. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 1653 STONE CANYON Road currently offering any rent specials?
1653 STONE CANYON Road is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 1653 STONE CANYON Road pet-friendly?
No, 1653 STONE CANYON Road is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Los Angeles.
Does 1653 STONE CANYON Road offer parking?
Yes, 1653 STONE CANYON Road offers parking.
Does 1653 STONE CANYON Road have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 1653 STONE CANYON Road offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 1653 STONE CANYON Road have a pool?
Yes, 1653 STONE CANYON Road has a pool.
Does 1653 STONE CANYON Road have accessible units?
No, 1653 STONE CANYON Road does not have accessible units.
Does 1653 STONE CANYON Road have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 1653 STONE CANYON Road has units with dishwashers.
Helpful Articles
How to Write a Rental Reference Letter from a Roommate (sample)
Rental References for Your Apartment Application. Who to Select?
5 Things You Should Know About Seasonality in Apartment Renting
Best Cities for Families 2019
Parent Guide to Apartment Living
Rent Calculator
How much should you be paying for rent?

Similar Listings

Poinsettia Club
1444 North Poinsettia Place
Los Angeles, CA 90046
1454 W. 3rd St
1454 W 3rd St
Los Angeles, CA 90017
eaves Los Feliz
3100 Riverside Dr
Los Angeles, CA 90027
Le Blanc Apartment Homes
21501 Roscoe Boulevard
Los Angeles, CA 91304
The Q Variel
6200 Variel Avenue
Los Angeles, CA 91367
La Belle at Hollywood Tower
6138 Franklin Ave
Los Angeles, CA 90028
Delta
1616 Delta Street
Los Angeles, CA 90026
Alister Sherman Oaks
4440 Sepulveda Blvd
Los Angeles, CA 91403

Similar Pages

Los Angeles 1 BedroomsLos Angeles 2 Bedrooms
Los Angeles Apartments with ParkingLos Angeles Pet Friendly Places
Los Angeles Studio Apartments

Apartments For Rent in Nearby Cities

Long Beach, CAAnaheim, CASanta Clarita, CASanta Ana, CA
Irvine, CAPasadena, CAGlendale, CAHuntington Beach, CA
Fullerton, CASanta Monica, CACosta Mesa, CAOrange, CA

Nearby Neighborhoods

North HollywoodDowntown Los AngelesWilshire Center Koreatown
Woodland Hills Warner CenterMarina Del ReySherman Oaks
NorthridgeHollywood

Apartments Near Colleges

University of California-Los AngelesLos Angeles Harbor College
Los Angeles Trade Technical CollegeLos Angeles Valley College
Los Angeles City College