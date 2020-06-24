1653 South CURSON Avenue

Amenities

Turnkey, Single Family Home For Lease near the Miracle Mile area of Los Angeles - Unfurnished. Also available Furnished at $5795. Neighborhood is awesome w/ many popular cafe's like Paper or Plastik,PowerPlant, Bloom & My 2 Cents. Location is ideal with a short drive to Beverly Hills, West Hollywood, DTLA, Santa Monica, The Grove & the freeway. This is a great house on a wide street with ample light & privacy & al fresco dining in backyard area. The floor plan is open & spacious with wide plank oak floors & plenty of upgrades including kitchen, bathroom, lighting, double paned windows & list goes on. Some quick highlights are spa-like shower, motorized driveway gate & garage door, copper plumbing, custom closet & laundry room. Has a 2 car garage you can use for another living space or storage/parking. Proper laundry room is a plus. Shown by Appt Only. Landlord pays gardener. Tenant pays utilities. No Pets. Renters Insurance Required. Unfurnished.