Los Angeles, CA
16521 Hiawatha Street
Last updated March 19 2019 at 9:52 PM

16521 Hiawatha Street

16521 W Hiawatha St · No Longer Available
Location

16521 W Hiawatha St, Los Angeles, CA 91344
Granada Hills South

Amenities

patio / balcony
hardwood floors
garage
recently renovated
microwave
range
Unit Amenities
hardwood floors
microwave
oven
patio / balcony
range
recently renovated
Property Amenities
garage
Remodeled Granada Hills charmer. Brand new kitchen, quartz counter tops, white cabinets, brand new oven and stove and microwave! Master bedroom has its own private bath. 4 bedrooms and 2 baths. Open clean floor plan, bright sunny rooms, upscale, neutral colors, rich warm wood flooring oversized baseboards and move in ready! Dual paned windows, indoor laundry, great layout. Good sized front yard, 2 car attached garage, large patio in rear yard and good sized grassy area. This is a must see home on a culdesac. CALL CHRIS WILLIAMS FOR A PRIVATE SHOWING 818-694-9000.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: None, 2 spaces/unit.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 16521 Hiawatha Street have any available units?
16521 Hiawatha Street doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Los Angeles, CA.
How much is rent in Los Angeles, CA?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Los Angeles Rent Report.
What amenities does 16521 Hiawatha Street have?
Some of 16521 Hiawatha Street's amenities include patio / balcony, hardwood floors, and garage. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 16521 Hiawatha Street currently offering any rent specials?
16521 Hiawatha Street is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 16521 Hiawatha Street pet-friendly?
No, 16521 Hiawatha Street is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Los Angeles.
Does 16521 Hiawatha Street offer parking?
Yes, 16521 Hiawatha Street offers parking.
Does 16521 Hiawatha Street have units with washers and dryers?
No, 16521 Hiawatha Street does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 16521 Hiawatha Street have a pool?
No, 16521 Hiawatha Street does not have a pool.
Does 16521 Hiawatha Street have accessible units?
No, 16521 Hiawatha Street does not have accessible units.
Does 16521 Hiawatha Street have units with dishwashers?
No, 16521 Hiawatha Street does not have units with dishwashers.
