16521 Hiawatha Street

Amenities

patio / balcony hardwood floors garage recently renovated microwave range

Unit Amenities hardwood floors microwave oven patio / balcony range recently renovated Property Amenities garage

Remodeled Granada Hills charmer. Brand new kitchen, quartz counter tops, white cabinets, brand new oven and stove and microwave! Master bedroom has its own private bath. 4 bedrooms and 2 baths. Open clean floor plan, bright sunny rooms, upscale, neutral colors, rich warm wood flooring oversized baseboards and move in ready! Dual paned windows, indoor laundry, great layout. Good sized front yard, 2 car attached garage, large patio in rear yard and good sized grassy area. This is a must see home on a culdesac. CALL CHRIS WILLIAMS FOR A PRIVATE SHOWING 818-694-9000.