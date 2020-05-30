All apartments in Los Angeles
Los Angeles, CA
1652 W 204th Street
Last updated May 15 2020 at 2:34 AM

1652 W 204th Street

1652 West 204th Street · No Longer Available
Location

1652 West 204th Street, Los Angeles, CA 90501
Harbor Gateway South

Amenities

patio / balcony
dishwasher
recently renovated
stainless steel
range
oven
Unit Amenities
dishwasher
oven
patio / balcony
range
recently renovated
stainless steel
Property Amenities
COMPLETELY REMODELED UNIT - This property is as clean as a whistle- a rare find in this area of Torrance. Nice large living room with a sliding glass door that opens up to a wonderful deck- perfect for enjoying your morning coffee while the cool breeze and sunshine start your day. The gorgeous kitchen has brand new quartz countertops and stainless steel appliances. Everyone will be inspired to cook in this beautiful space with enough room for a kitchen table for entertaining guests. The master bedroom has an ensuite with a remodeled bathroom vanity. Two additional bedrooms are down the hall. Ample cabinet space throughout for lots of storage. A second full bathroom with remodeled vanity area is an added bonus. Gated community located in close proximity to the 405. Don't wait to make this gorgeous place your home.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: None, 2 spaces/unit, assigned.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 1652 W 204th Street have any available units?
1652 W 204th Street doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Los Angeles, CA.
How much is rent in Los Angeles, CA?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Los Angeles Rent Report.
What amenities does 1652 W 204th Street have?
Some of 1652 W 204th Street's amenities include patio / balcony, dishwasher, and recently renovated. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 1652 W 204th Street currently offering any rent specials?
1652 W 204th Street is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 1652 W 204th Street pet-friendly?
No, 1652 W 204th Street is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Los Angeles.
Does 1652 W 204th Street offer parking?
No, 1652 W 204th Street does not offer parking.
Does 1652 W 204th Street have units with washers and dryers?
No, 1652 W 204th Street does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 1652 W 204th Street have a pool?
No, 1652 W 204th Street does not have a pool.
Does 1652 W 204th Street have accessible units?
No, 1652 W 204th Street does not have accessible units.
Does 1652 W 204th Street have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 1652 W 204th Street has units with dishwashers.

