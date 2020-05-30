1652 West 204th Street, Los Angeles, CA 90501 Harbor Gateway South
Unit Amenities
dishwasher
oven
patio / balcony
range
recently renovated
stainless steel
Property Amenities
COMPLETELY REMODELED UNIT - This property is as clean as a whistle- a rare find in this area of Torrance. Nice large living room with a sliding glass door that opens up to a wonderful deck- perfect for enjoying your morning coffee while the cool breeze and sunshine start your day. The gorgeous kitchen has brand new quartz countertops and stainless steel appliances. Everyone will be inspired to cook in this beautiful space with enough room for a kitchen table for entertaining guests. The master bedroom has an ensuite with a remodeled bathroom vanity. Two additional bedrooms are down the hall. Ample cabinet space throughout for lots of storage. A second full bathroom with remodeled vanity area is an added bonus. Gated community located in close proximity to the 405. Don't wait to make this gorgeous place your home.
Nitty Gritty
Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: None, 2 spaces/unit, assigned.
Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)
Does 1652 W 204th Street have any available units?
1652 W 204th Street doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Los Angeles, CA.