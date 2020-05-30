1652 W 204th Street

Amenities

patio / balcony dishwasher recently renovated stainless steel range oven

Unit Amenities dishwasher oven patio / balcony range recently renovated stainless steel Property Amenities

COMPLETELY REMODELED UNIT - This property is as clean as a whistle- a rare find in this area of Torrance. Nice large living room with a sliding glass door that opens up to a wonderful deck- perfect for enjoying your morning coffee while the cool breeze and sunshine start your day. The gorgeous kitchen has brand new quartz countertops and stainless steel appliances. Everyone will be inspired to cook in this beautiful space with enough room for a kitchen table for entertaining guests. The master bedroom has an ensuite with a remodeled bathroom vanity. Two additional bedrooms are down the hall. Ample cabinet space throughout for lots of storage. A second full bathroom with remodeled vanity area is an added bonus. Gated community located in close proximity to the 405. Don't wait to make this gorgeous place your home.