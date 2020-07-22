1651 Camden Ave 3

Amenities

on-site laundry granite counters hardwood floors garbage disposal dishwasher dogs allowed

Unit Amenities air conditioning dishwasher fireplace garbage disposal granite counters hardwood floors microwave oven range refrigerator walk in closets recently renovated Property Amenities dogs allowed pet friendly on-site laundry parking media room

Front unit 2 Bed 2 Bath APARTMENT - Property Id: 303732



UCLA and century city proximity,spectacular front facing two bedroom, 2 bath. updated unit on quiet tree lined street. open concept floor plan, spacious with large windows boasts the unit with lots of natural sunlight facing the beautiful trees. Hard wood flooring through out the apartment, living, dining and bedrooms. Updated kitchen with granite counter tops, contemporary cabinets, all appliances including dishwasher, built in microwave, stove, refrigerator. Tastefully updated baths with porcelain tiles, granite counter top, contemporary vanities.Both bedrooms include spacious walk in closets and A/c units. community Laundry on site,two to three tandem parking spaces. pet friendly; not secured building, stairs only. ideally located near UCLA with easy access to 405 freeway and 10 freeways. Near trendy spots such as Equinox sports club, century city mall & AMC theater, Sprouts and Gelsons markets, Target, West wood Village. Availible now!

Apply at TurboTenant: http://rental.turbotenant.com/p/1651-camden-ave-los-angeles-ca-unit-3/303732

Property Id 303732



(RLNE5937363)