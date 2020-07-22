All apartments in Los Angeles
Last updated July 22 2020 at 7:36 PM

1651 Camden Ave 3

1651 Camden Avenue · (310) 279-7455
COVID-19 Update
Some leasing offices are not allowing visitors at this time, but most are open for business by phone or email. Please reach out to them directly for virtual touring options.
Location

1651 Camden Avenue, Los Angeles, CA 90025
Westwood

Price and availability

INFO PROVIDED BY ShowMeTheRent

2 Bedrooms

Unit Unit 3 · Avail. now

$2,895

2 Bed · 2 Bath · 1200 sqft

Report This Listing

Amenities

on-site laundry
granite counters
hardwood floors
garbage disposal
dishwasher
dogs allowed
Unit Amenities
air conditioning
dishwasher
fireplace
garbage disposal
granite counters
hardwood floors
microwave
oven
range
refrigerator
walk in closets
recently renovated
Property Amenities
dogs allowed
pet friendly
on-site laundry
parking
media room
Front unit 2 Bed 2 Bath APARTMENT - Property Id: 303732

UCLA and century city proximity,spectacular front facing two bedroom, 2 bath. updated unit on quiet tree lined street. open concept floor plan, spacious with large windows boasts the unit with lots of natural sunlight facing the beautiful trees. Hard wood flooring through out the apartment, living, dining and bedrooms. Updated kitchen with granite counter tops, contemporary cabinets, all appliances including dishwasher, built in microwave, stove, refrigerator. Tastefully updated baths with porcelain tiles, granite counter top, contemporary vanities.Both bedrooms include spacious walk in closets and A/c units. community Laundry on site,two to three tandem parking spaces. pet friendly; not secured building, stairs only. ideally located near UCLA with easy access to 405 freeway and 10 freeways. Near trendy spots such as Equinox sports club, century city mall & AMC theater, Sprouts and Gelsons markets, Target, West wood Village. Availible now!
Apply at TurboTenant: http://rental.turbotenant.com/p/1651-camden-ave-los-angeles-ca-unit-3/303732
Property Id 303732

(RLNE5937363)

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed:

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 1651 Camden Ave 3 have any available units?
1651 Camden Ave 3 has a unit available for $2,895 per month. Check out the Price and Availability section for more information on this unit.
How much is rent in Los Angeles, CA?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Los Angeles Rent Report.
What amenities does 1651 Camden Ave 3 have?
Some of 1651 Camden Ave 3's amenities include on-site laundry, granite counters, and hardwood floors. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 1651 Camden Ave 3 currently offering any rent specials?
1651 Camden Ave 3 is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 1651 Camden Ave 3 pet-friendly?
Yes, 1651 Camden Ave 3 is pet friendly.
Does 1651 Camden Ave 3 offer parking?
Yes, 1651 Camden Ave 3 offers parking.
Does 1651 Camden Ave 3 have units with washers and dryers?
No, 1651 Camden Ave 3 does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 1651 Camden Ave 3 have a pool?
No, 1651 Camden Ave 3 does not have a pool.
Does 1651 Camden Ave 3 have accessible units?
No, 1651 Camden Ave 3 does not have accessible units.
Does 1651 Camden Ave 3 have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 1651 Camden Ave 3 has units with dishwashers.
