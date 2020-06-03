1650 Echo Park Ave 104

Amenities

hardwood floors garbage disposal recently renovated stainless steel elevator bike storage

Unit Amenities garbage disposal hardwood floors microwave oven range refrigerator recently renovated stainless steel Property Amenities elevator bike storage

1650 Echo Park Ave, Apt. 104 - Property Id: 291276



Apartment:

Spacious studio with a large private outdoor space. Updated kitchen with all new appliances, renovated bathroom, and wood floors. Free rent available for move-ins before June 30th.



Property:

A charming 1920s Art Deco gem located in the quiet and idyllic Echo Park Canyon, just a few short blocks from Sunset Boulevard. Carefully restored common areas (and elevator!) lead to very spacious units with original architectural details, refinished hardwood floors, exposed brick, and new stainless steel appliances. The building includes communal laundry and bike racks, and we are pet-friendly.



Neighborhood:

Located in prime Echo Park, one of LA's most vibrant and walkable neighborhoods. We are moments away from lively restaurants, the Friday farmer's market, bars on Sunset, boutique businesses, and the beautifully revived Echo Park Lake. Our neighborhood is also centrally located to all LA has to offer, with Downtown Los Angeles, Silver Lake, and Los Feliz just minutes away.

Apply at TurboTenant: http://rental.turbotenant.com/properties/291276

Property Id 291276



(RLNE5841968)