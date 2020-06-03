All apartments in Los Angeles
1650 Echo Park Ave 104

1650 Echo Park Avenue · No Longer Available
Location

1650 Echo Park Avenue, Los Angeles, CA 90026
Greater Echo Park Elysian

Amenities

hardwood floors
garbage disposal
recently renovated
stainless steel
elevator
bike storage
Unit Amenities
garbage disposal
hardwood floors
microwave
oven
range
refrigerator
recently renovated
stainless steel
Property Amenities
elevator
bike storage
1650 Echo Park Ave, Apt. 104 - Property Id: 291276

Apartment:
Spacious studio with a large private outdoor space. Updated kitchen with all new appliances, renovated bathroom, and wood floors. Free rent available for move-ins before June 30th.

Property:
A charming 1920s Art Deco gem located in the quiet and idyllic Echo Park Canyon, just a few short blocks from Sunset Boulevard. Carefully restored common areas (and elevator!) lead to very spacious units with original architectural details, refinished hardwood floors, exposed brick, and new stainless steel appliances. The building includes communal laundry and bike racks, and we are pet-friendly.

Neighborhood:
Located in prime Echo Park, one of LA's most vibrant and walkable neighborhoods. We are moments away from lively restaurants, the Friday farmer's market, bars on Sunset, boutique businesses, and the beautifully revived Echo Park Lake. Our neighborhood is also centrally located to all LA has to offer, with Downtown Los Angeles, Silver Lake, and Los Feliz just minutes away.
Apply at TurboTenant: http://rental.turbotenant.com/properties/291276
Property Id 291276

(RLNE5841968)

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed:

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 1650 Echo Park Ave 104 have any available units?
1650 Echo Park Ave 104 doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Los Angeles, CA.
How much is rent in Los Angeles, CA?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Los Angeles Rent Report.
What amenities does 1650 Echo Park Ave 104 have?
Some of 1650 Echo Park Ave 104's amenities include hardwood floors, garbage disposal, and recently renovated. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 1650 Echo Park Ave 104 currently offering any rent specials?
1650 Echo Park Ave 104 is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 1650 Echo Park Ave 104 pet-friendly?
Yes, 1650 Echo Park Ave 104 is pet friendly.
Does 1650 Echo Park Ave 104 offer parking?
No, 1650 Echo Park Ave 104 does not offer parking.
Does 1650 Echo Park Ave 104 have units with washers and dryers?
No, 1650 Echo Park Ave 104 does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 1650 Echo Park Ave 104 have a pool?
No, 1650 Echo Park Ave 104 does not have a pool.
Does 1650 Echo Park Ave 104 have accessible units?
No, 1650 Echo Park Ave 104 does not have accessible units.
Does 1650 Echo Park Ave 104 have units with dishwashers?
No, 1650 Echo Park Ave 104 does not have units with dishwashers.

