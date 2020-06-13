All apartments in Los Angeles
165 South ORANGE Drive

165 S Orange Dr · No Longer Available
Location

165 S Orange Dr, Los Angeles, CA 90036
Greater Wilshire

Amenities

This remodeled upper unit in Hancock park has all the charm of the old neighborhood without any of the antiquity inside. Updates to the kitchen, appliances, fixtures, and bathrooms mean a functional and sophisticated space ready for your touch. And with no one above you, this 3 bedroom 2 bathroom layout feels more like a house than an apartment, with a formal dining room, a galley kitchen with a breakfast nook for simpler dining, and a grand living room with a picture window perfect for relaxing and ruminating. The sun is all you need to light this top story charmer, but recessed lighting takes the task over for these shorter days and longer nights. With bountiful closet space, 3 large bedrooms - one with an en suite bathroom, and a heated pool, Orange drive is the perfect place to settle into this New Year.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: Surface lot.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 165 South ORANGE Drive have any available units?
165 South ORANGE Drive doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Los Angeles, CA.
How much is rent in Los Angeles, CA?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Los Angeles Rent Report.
What amenities does 165 South ORANGE Drive have?
Some of 165 South ORANGE Drive's amenities include parking, recently renovated, and pool. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 165 South ORANGE Drive currently offering any rent specials?
165 South ORANGE Drive is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 165 South ORANGE Drive pet-friendly?
No, 165 South ORANGE Drive is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Los Angeles.
Does 165 South ORANGE Drive offer parking?
Yes, 165 South ORANGE Drive offers parking.
Does 165 South ORANGE Drive have units with washers and dryers?
No, 165 South ORANGE Drive does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 165 South ORANGE Drive have a pool?
Yes, 165 South ORANGE Drive has a pool.
Does 165 South ORANGE Drive have accessible units?
No, 165 South ORANGE Drive does not have accessible units.
Does 165 South ORANGE Drive have units with dishwashers?
No, 165 South ORANGE Drive does not have units with dishwashers.
