1647 W Temple St

in unit laundry hardwood floors dogs allowed parking stainless steel gym

Unit Amenities hardwood floors in unit laundry stainless steel Property Amenities dogs allowed pet friendly clubhouse dog park gym parking pool bbq/grill bike storage internet access tennis court

Echo Loft Apartments is a new beautiful community located just around the corner of echo park lake. This gorgeous 1150 sq ft designer 2-bedroom townhouse is just what youve been looking for! You will love the high ceilings, fully equipped kitchen with stainless steel appliances, quartz countertops, wood floors, washer and dryer in unit. Our community amenities are perfect for residents who want it all! Utilities and parking included in the rent. Fitness center

BBQ area

On-site dog park

Reserved, covered parking

Spas

Swimming pool

Sundeck and lounge

WiFi lounge

Bike Storage The neighborhood. Tennis courts

1642 Wine bar

Echo Park lake

Sunset shops and restaurants

Music venues like The Echo and The Echoplex

101 entrance

Just 2 miles from Down Town Los Angeles.

