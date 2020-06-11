1647 W Temple St

Amenities
Echo Loft Apartments is a new beautiful community located just around the corner of echo park lake. This gorgeous 1150 sq ft designer 2-bedroom townhouse is just what youve been looking for! You will love the high ceilings, fully equipped kitchen with stainless steel appliances, quartz countertops, wood floors, washer and dryer in unit. Our community amenities are perfect for residents who want it all! Utilities and parking included in the rent. Fitness center
BBQ area
On-site dog park
Reserved, covered parking
Spas
Swimming pool
Sundeck and lounge
WiFi lounge
Bike Storage The neighborhood. Tennis courts
1642 Wine bar
Echo Park lake
Sunset shops and restaurants
Music venues like The Echo and The Echoplex
101 entrance
Just 2 miles from Down Town Los Angeles.
