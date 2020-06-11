All apartments in Los Angeles
Last updated June 15 2020 at 8:31 AM

1647 W Temple St

1647 Temple Street · (201) 845-7300
COVID-19 Update
Some leasing offices are not allowing visitors at this time, but most are open for business by phone or email. Please reach out to them directly for virtual touring options.
Location

1647 Temple Street, Los Angeles, CA 90026
Greater Echo Park Elysian

Price and availability

INFO PROVIDED BY Sublet

2 Bedrooms

Unit 2 Bed · Avail. now

$3,150

Click to see floorplan

2 Bed · 2 Bath · 1 sqft

Amenities

in unit laundry
hardwood floors
dogs allowed
parking
stainless steel
gym
Unit Amenities
hardwood floors
in unit laundry
stainless steel
Property Amenities
dogs allowed
pet friendly
clubhouse
dog park
gym
parking
pool
bbq/grill
bike storage
internet access
tennis court
Echo Loft Apartments is a new beautiful community located just around the corner of echo park lake. This gorgeous 1150 sq ft designer 2-bedroom townhouse is just what youve been looking for! You will love the high ceilings, fully equipped kitchen with stainless steel appliances, quartz countertops, wood floors, washer and dryer in unit. Our community amenities are perfect for residents who want it all! Utilities and parking included in the rent. Fitness center
BBQ area
On-site dog park
Reserved, covered parking
Spas
Swimming pool
Sundeck and lounge
WiFi lounge
Bike Storage The neighborhood. Tennis courts
1642 Wine bar
Echo Park lake
Sunset shops and restaurants
Music venues like The Echo and The Echoplex
101 entrance
Just 2 miles from Down Town Los Angeles.
Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 1647 W Temple St have any available units?
1647 W Temple St has a unit available for $3,150 per month. Check out the Price and Availability section for more information on this unit.
How much is rent in Los Angeles, CA?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Los Angeles Rent Report.
What amenities does 1647 W Temple St have?
Some of 1647 W Temple St's amenities include in unit laundry, hardwood floors, and dogs allowed. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 1647 W Temple St currently offering any rent specials?
1647 W Temple St isn't currently offering any rent specials.
Is 1647 W Temple St pet-friendly?
Yes, 1647 W Temple St is pet friendly.
Does 1647 W Temple St offer parking?
Yes, 1647 W Temple St does offer parking.
Does 1647 W Temple St have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 1647 W Temple St offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 1647 W Temple St have a pool?
Yes, 1647 W Temple St has a pool.
Does 1647 W Temple St have accessible units?
No, 1647 W Temple St does not have accessible units.
Does 1647 W Temple St have units with dishwashers?
No, 1647 W Temple St does not have units with dishwashers.
