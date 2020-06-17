1646 Vineyard Avenue

Amenities

Unit Amenities dishwasher furnished garbage disposal hardwood floors in unit laundry microwave oven patio / balcony range refrigerator stainless steel Property Amenities pet friendly parking internet access

The gorgeously designed furnished studio is available for 1-12 month leases. The unit features porcelain tile, hardwood laminate floors, quartz countertops, stainless steel appliances, recessed lighting, smart Roku TV with Netflix and Hulu + Live TV, high-speed wifi, down comforter and pillows, premium sheets, towels and organic products.



We have beautifully designed our studio to be a place family, friends, guests and business travelers from around the world would enjoy. It has all the amenities of your home including linens and towels, professional cleaning and designer furniture and housewares. It is an oasis in the middle of LA that you will love as your base camp for exploring the City!



Our place is located in the heart of LA in Mid-City, in a rapidly gentrifying neighborhood. Just 2 blocks south of Midtown Crossings, the property is conveniently located in walking distance to major retail and services (Sprouts, City Target, Lowe's, Ross, Ulta Beauty, Sports Authority, Pet Smart, Carter's, Starbucks, Chipotle, Ralph's, Chase, Wells Fargo, Bank of America and much more) and great local spots like My Two Cents, Chic, and Bloom Cafe to name a few.



Mid-City is the most convenient location in LA as you are 10-15 mins away from downtown, Culver City, Beverly Hills, Mid-Wilshire, Larchmont, Hollywood, West Hollywood, The Grove, USC, Koreatown, 3rd Street, and 20-30 mins away from Westwood, UCLA, Brentwood, Santa Monica, LAX, Palms, and Venice. In addition, there are so many awesome places to eat and shop right in the neighborhood. It's one of LA's up and coming areas.



Application: https://www.hemlane.com/listings/1646-vineyard-ave-los-angeles-ca-90019-usa/6826e1da-a475-4bb6-9ec2-a84647906669



No Pets Allowed



(RLNE5818671)