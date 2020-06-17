All apartments in Los Angeles
1646 Vineyard Avenue
Last updated June 15 2020 at 5:19 PM

1646 Vineyard Avenue

1646 Vineyard Avenue · (855) 351-0683
COVID-19 Update
Some leasing offices are not allowing visitors at this time, but most are open for business by phone or email. Please reach out to them directly for virtual touring options.
Location

1646 Vineyard Avenue, Los Angeles, CA 90019
Mid City

Price and availability

INFO PROVIDED BY ShowMeTheRent

Studio

Unit Studio, 1 bath, $2500 · Avail. now

$2,500

Click to see floorplan

Studio · 1 Bath · 350 sqft

Amenities

in unit laundry
patio / balcony
hardwood floors
garbage disposal
dishwasher
pet friendly
Unit Amenities
dishwasher
furnished
garbage disposal
hardwood floors
in unit laundry
microwave
oven
patio / balcony
range
refrigerator
stainless steel
Property Amenities
pet friendly
parking
internet access
The gorgeously designed furnished studio is available for 1-12 month leases. The unit features porcelain tile, hardwood laminate floors, quartz countertops, stainless steel appliances, recessed lighting, smart Roku TV with Netflix and Hulu + Live TV, high-speed wifi, down comforter and pillows, premium sheets, towels and organic products.

We have beautifully designed our studio to be a place family, friends, guests and business travelers from around the world would enjoy. It has all the amenities of your home including linens and towels, professional cleaning and designer furniture and housewares. It is an oasis in the middle of LA that you will love as your base camp for exploring the City!

Our place is located in the heart of LA in Mid-City, in a rapidly gentrifying neighborhood. Just 2 blocks south of Midtown Crossings, the property is conveniently located in walking distance to major retail and services (Sprouts, City Target, Lowe's, Ross, Ulta Beauty, Sports Authority, Pet Smart, Carter's, Starbucks, Chipotle, Ralph's, Chase, Wells Fargo, Bank of America and much more) and great local spots like My Two Cents, Chic, and Bloom Cafe to name a few.

Mid-City is the most convenient location in LA as you are 10-15 mins away from downtown, Culver City, Beverly Hills, Mid-Wilshire, Larchmont, Hollywood, West Hollywood, The Grove, USC, Koreatown, 3rd Street, and 20-30 mins away from Westwood, UCLA, Brentwood, Santa Monica, LAX, Palms, and Venice. In addition, there are so many awesome places to eat and shop right in the neighborhood. It's one of LA's up and coming areas.

Application: https://www.hemlane.com/listings/1646-vineyard-ave-los-angeles-ca-90019-usa/6826e1da-a475-4bb6-9ec2-a84647906669

No Pets Allowed

(RLNE5818671)

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Furnished Details: Furnished apartments often have extra fees beyond the rent listed. Please contact for more information.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 1646 Vineyard Avenue have any available units?
1646 Vineyard Avenue has a unit available for $2,500 per month. Check out the Price and Availability section for more information on this unit.
How much is rent in Los Angeles, CA?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Los Angeles Rent Report.
What amenities does 1646 Vineyard Avenue have?
Some of 1646 Vineyard Avenue's amenities include in unit laundry, patio / balcony, and hardwood floors. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 1646 Vineyard Avenue currently offering any rent specials?
1646 Vineyard Avenue isn't currently offering any rent specials.
Is 1646 Vineyard Avenue pet-friendly?
Yes, 1646 Vineyard Avenue is pet friendly.
Does 1646 Vineyard Avenue offer parking?
Yes, 1646 Vineyard Avenue does offer parking.
Does 1646 Vineyard Avenue have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 1646 Vineyard Avenue offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 1646 Vineyard Avenue have a pool?
No, 1646 Vineyard Avenue does not have a pool.
Does 1646 Vineyard Avenue have accessible units?
No, 1646 Vineyard Avenue does not have accessible units.
Does 1646 Vineyard Avenue have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 1646 Vineyard Avenue has units with dishwashers.
