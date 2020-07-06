Rent Calculator
Apartments In All 50 States
Apartments Near You
Apartments Near Colleges
Apartments In Our Most Popular Cities
Popular Searches
Studio Apartments
1 Bedroom Apartments
2 Bedroom Apartments
Cheap Apartments
Pet Friendly Apartments
Luxury Apartments
Renter Life
Questions to Ask When Renting an Apartment
The Apartment Application Process
First Apartment Checklist
How to Find a Pet-Friendly Apartment
The True Cost of Renting
Research
Rental Management
Company News
Popular Cities
Atlanta Apartments
Austin Apartments
Charlotte Apartments
Chicago Apartments
Dallas Apartments
Denver Apartments
Fort Worth Apartments
Houston Apartments
Indianapolis Apartments
Jacksonville Apartments
Los Angeles Apartments
Nashville Apartments
New York Apartments
Philadelphia Apartments
Phoenix Apartments
San Antonio Apartments
San Diego Apartments
San Francisco Apartments
Seattle Apartments
Washington Apartments
List with us
Sign up
Log in
All apartments in Los Angeles
Find more places like 16438 ST JERSEY.
How many bedrooms do you need?
S
Studio
1
Bed
2
Beds
3+
Beds
Next
Home
/
Los Angeles, CA
/
16438 ST JERSEY
Last updated June 3 2020 at 8:11 AM
1 of 28
Overview
Location
Amenities
Nitty Gritty
FAQs
16438 ST JERSEY
16438 Jersey Street
·
No Longer Available
Report This Listing
Browse Similar Places
Los Angeles
See all
Granada Hills
See all
Apartments with Parking
See all
Pet Friendly Places
See all
Dog Friendly Apartments
See all
Location
16438 Jersey Street, Los Angeles, CA 91344
Granada Hills
Amenities
parking
fireplace
Unit Amenities
fireplace
Property Amenities
parking
Nitty Gritty
Income Requirement:
Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities:
Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details:
Surface lot, 2 spaces/unit.
Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)
Does 16438 ST JERSEY have any available units?
16438 ST JERSEY doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in
Los Angeles, CA
.
How much is rent in Los Angeles, CA?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly
Los Angeles Rent Report
.
Is 16438 ST JERSEY currently offering any rent specials?
16438 ST JERSEY is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 16438 ST JERSEY pet-friendly?
No, 16438 ST JERSEY is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out
pet friendly listings in Los Angeles
.
Does 16438 ST JERSEY offer parking?
Yes, 16438 ST JERSEY offers parking.
Does 16438 ST JERSEY have units with washers and dryers?
No, 16438 ST JERSEY does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 16438 ST JERSEY have a pool?
No, 16438 ST JERSEY does not have a pool.
Does 16438 ST JERSEY have accessible units?
No, 16438 ST JERSEY does not have accessible units.
Does 16438 ST JERSEY have units with dishwashers?
No, 16438 ST JERSEY does not have units with dishwashers.
Does 16438 ST JERSEY have units with air conditioning?
No, 16438 ST JERSEY does not have units with air conditioning.
Nitty Gritty
Income Requirement:
Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities:
Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details:
Surface lot, 2 spaces/unit.
Helpful Articles
9 Red Flags to Help Millennials Spot Rental Scams
Moving Costs: What You Need to Know to Budget Your Move
Budgeting Tips: A Breakdown of Renter Expenses
Change of Address Checklist: Everyone to Notify
Micro-Units and Micro-Apartments: What Are They?
Rent Calculator
How much should you be paying for rent?
Calculate My Rent
Similar Listings
Infinity West
7045 W Lanewood Ave
Los Angeles, CA 90028
Vue at Laurel Canyon
4950 Laurel Canyon Blvd
Los Angeles, CA 91607
Junction 4121
4121 Santa Monica
Los Angeles, CA 90029
City View Apartments at Warner Center
21530 Califa St
Los Angeles, CA 91367
Indie Westside
3740 Keystone Avenue
Los Angeles, CA 90034
The Preston Miracle Mile
630 Masselin Ave
Los Angeles, CA 90036
Piero
616 St Paul Ave
Los Angeles, CA 90017
THEA at Metropolis
1000 West 8th Street
Los Angeles, CA 90017
Similar Pages
Los Angeles 1 Bedrooms
Los Angeles 2 Bedrooms
Los Angeles Apartments with Parking
Los Angeles Pet Friendly Places
Los Angeles Studio Apartments
Apartments For Rent in Nearby Cities
Long Beach, CA
Anaheim, CA
Santa Clarita, CA
Santa Ana, CA
Irvine, CA
Pasadena, CA
Glendale, CA
Huntington Beach, CA
Fullerton, CA
Santa Monica, CA
Costa Mesa, CA
Orange, CA
Nearby Neighborhoods
North Hollywood
Downtown Los Angeles
Wilshire Center Koreatown
Woodland Hills Warner Center
Marina Del Rey
Sherman Oaks
Northridge
Hollywood
Apartments Near Colleges
University of California-Los Angeles
Los Angeles Harbor College
Los Angeles Trade Technical College
Los Angeles Valley College
Los Angeles City College