Last updated June 3 2020 at 8:11 AM

16438 ST JERSEY

16438 Jersey Street · No Longer Available
Location

16438 Jersey Street, Los Angeles, CA 91344
Granada Hills

Amenities

parking
fireplace
Unit Amenities
fireplace
Property Amenities
parking

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: Surface lot, 2 spaces/unit.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 16438 ST JERSEY have any available units?
16438 ST JERSEY doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Los Angeles, CA.
How much is rent in Los Angeles, CA?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Los Angeles Rent Report.
Is 16438 ST JERSEY currently offering any rent specials?
16438 ST JERSEY is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 16438 ST JERSEY pet-friendly?
No, 16438 ST JERSEY is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Los Angeles.
Does 16438 ST JERSEY offer parking?
Yes, 16438 ST JERSEY offers parking.
Does 16438 ST JERSEY have units with washers and dryers?
No, 16438 ST JERSEY does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 16438 ST JERSEY have a pool?
No, 16438 ST JERSEY does not have a pool.
Does 16438 ST JERSEY have accessible units?
No, 16438 ST JERSEY does not have accessible units.
Does 16438 ST JERSEY have units with dishwashers?
No, 16438 ST JERSEY does not have units with dishwashers.
Does 16438 ST JERSEY have units with air conditioning?
No, 16438 ST JERSEY does not have units with air conditioning.

