Rent Calculator
Apartments In All 50 States
Apartments Near You
Apartments Near Colleges
Apartments In Our Most Popular Cities
Popular Searches
Studio Apartments
1 Bedroom Apartments
2 Bedroom Apartments
Cheap Apartments
Pet Friendly Apartments
Luxury Apartments
Renter Life
Questions to Ask When Renting an Apartment
The Apartment Application Process
First Apartment Checklist
How to Find a Pet-Friendly Apartment
The True Cost of Renting
Research
Rental Management
Company News
Popular Cities
Atlanta Apartments
Austin Apartments
Charlotte Apartments
Chicago Apartments
Dallas Apartments
Denver Apartments
Fort Worth Apartments
Houston Apartments
Indianapolis Apartments
Jacksonville Apartments
Los Angeles Apartments
Nashville Apartments
New York Apartments
Philadelphia Apartments
Phoenix Apartments
San Antonio Apartments
San Diego Apartments
San Francisco Apartments
Seattle Apartments
Washington Apartments
List with us
Sign up
Log in
All apartments in Los Angeles
Find more places like 1642 FEDERAL Avenue.
How many bedrooms do you need?
S
Studio
1
Bed
2
Beds
3+
Beds
Next
Home
/
Los Angeles, CA
/
1642 FEDERAL Avenue
Last updated March 19 2019 at 9:52 PM
1 of 5
Overview
Location
Amenities
Nitty Gritty
FAQs
1642 FEDERAL Avenue
1642 S Federal Ave
·
No Longer Available
Report This Listing
Browse Similar Places
Los Angeles
See all
West Los Angeles
See all
Pet Friendly Places
See all
1 Bedrooms
See all
2 Bedrooms
See all
Location
1642 S Federal Ave, Los Angeles, CA 90025
West Los Angeles
Amenities
patio / balcony
dishwasher
parking
fireplace
range
refrigerator
Unit Amenities
dishwasher
fireplace
patio / balcony
range
refrigerator
Property Amenities
parking
Photos may be of a different unit. This is the penthouse unit with same and/or similar finishes.
Nitty Gritty
Income Requirement:
Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities:
Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details:
Covered lot.
Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)
Does 1642 FEDERAL Avenue have any available units?
1642 FEDERAL Avenue doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in
Los Angeles, CA
.
How much is rent in Los Angeles, CA?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly
Los Angeles Rent Report
.
What amenities does 1642 FEDERAL Avenue have?
Some of 1642 FEDERAL Avenue's amenities include patio / balcony, dishwasher, and parking. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the
Amenities section
.
Is 1642 FEDERAL Avenue currently offering any rent specials?
1642 FEDERAL Avenue is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 1642 FEDERAL Avenue pet-friendly?
No, 1642 FEDERAL Avenue is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out
pet friendly listings in Los Angeles
.
Does 1642 FEDERAL Avenue offer parking?
Yes, 1642 FEDERAL Avenue offers parking.
Does 1642 FEDERAL Avenue have units with washers and dryers?
No, 1642 FEDERAL Avenue does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 1642 FEDERAL Avenue have a pool?
No, 1642 FEDERAL Avenue does not have a pool.
Does 1642 FEDERAL Avenue have accessible units?
No, 1642 FEDERAL Avenue does not have accessible units.
Does 1642 FEDERAL Avenue have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 1642 FEDERAL Avenue has units with dishwashers.
Helpful Articles
How to Find a Roommate – 7 Tips
First Apartment Checklist: All the Essentials You Need
7 Tips for Finding Pet-Friendly Apartments
How to Get an Apartment with Bad Credit (7 Tips)
Best Practices for Choosing a Neighborhood for a Family
Rent Calculator
How much should you be paying for rent?
Calculate My Rent
Similar Listings
Westside Villas
2245 S Beverly Glen Blvd
Los Angeles, CA 90064
Club Marina
12435 W Jefferson Blvd
Los Angeles, CA 90066
Northview-Southview Apartments
8111 Reseda Blvd
Los Angeles, CA 91335
Griffin on Spring
755 South Spring Street
Los Angeles, CA 90014
City View Apartments at Warner Center
21530 Califa St
Los Angeles, CA 91367
Bonita Terrace
6900 Bonita Terrace
Los Angeles, CA 90068
Hope + Flower
1201 South Hope Street
Los Angeles, CA 90015
1133 S Hope
1133 South Hope Street
Los Angeles, CA 90015
Similar Pages
Los Angeles 1 Bedrooms
Los Angeles 2 Bedrooms
Los Angeles Apartments with Parking
Los Angeles Pet Friendly Places
Los Angeles Studio Apartments
Apartments For Rent in Nearby Cities
Long Beach, CA
Anaheim, CA
Santa Ana, CA
Santa Clarita, CA
Irvine, CA
Pasadena, CA
Glendale, CA
Huntington Beach, CA
Fullerton, CA
Costa Mesa, CA
Santa Monica, CA
Orange, CA
Nearby Neighborhoods
Downtown Los Angeles
North Hollywood
Wilshire Center Koreatown
Woodland Hills Warner Center
Marina Del Rey
Northridge
Sherman Oaks
Hollywood
Apartments Near Colleges
University of California-Los Angeles
Los Angeles Harbor College
Los Angeles Trade Technical College
Los Angeles Valley College
Los Angeles City College