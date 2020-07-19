All apartments in Los Angeles
Last updated March 19 2019 at 9:52 PM

1642 FEDERAL Avenue

1642 S Federal Ave · No Longer Available
Location

1642 S Federal Ave, Los Angeles, CA 90025
West Los Angeles

Amenities

Unit Amenities
dishwasher
fireplace
patio / balcony
range
refrigerator
Property Amenities
parking
Photos may be of a different unit. This is the penthouse unit with same and/or similar finishes.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: Covered lot.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 1642 FEDERAL Avenue have any available units?
1642 FEDERAL Avenue doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Los Angeles, CA.
How much is rent in Los Angeles, CA?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Los Angeles Rent Report.
What amenities does 1642 FEDERAL Avenue have?
Some of 1642 FEDERAL Avenue's amenities include patio / balcony, dishwasher, and parking. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 1642 FEDERAL Avenue currently offering any rent specials?
1642 FEDERAL Avenue is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 1642 FEDERAL Avenue pet-friendly?
No, 1642 FEDERAL Avenue is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Los Angeles.
Does 1642 FEDERAL Avenue offer parking?
Yes, 1642 FEDERAL Avenue offers parking.
Does 1642 FEDERAL Avenue have units with washers and dryers?
No, 1642 FEDERAL Avenue does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 1642 FEDERAL Avenue have a pool?
No, 1642 FEDERAL Avenue does not have a pool.
Does 1642 FEDERAL Avenue have accessible units?
No, 1642 FEDERAL Avenue does not have accessible units.
Does 1642 FEDERAL Avenue have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 1642 FEDERAL Avenue has units with dishwashers.
