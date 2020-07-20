All apartments in Los Angeles
1641 WOODS Drive

1641 Woods Drive · No Longer Available
Location

1641 Woods Drive, Los Angeles, CA 90069
Bel Air-Beverly Crest

Amenities

Unit Amenities
dishwasher
fireplace
patio / balcony
Property Amenities
parking
pool
garage
hot tub
media room
Just in time for summer! Available immediately - spectacular celebrity hideaway just minutes above Chateau Marmont. Dramatic architectural masterpiece of polished concrete, steel and glass construction with stunning, unobstructed views of the LA skyline, from Hollywood to Century City. Private fenced property on secluded, gated street. Property features two bedrooms suites + den, immense two-story vaulted living room with library/office balcony, adjoining media room, professional grade industrial chef's kitchen. Spacious and sexy master suite with fireplace and electric roll down shutters. Flat grassy yard area around pool deck and hot tub overlooking downtown, perfect for entertaining or relaxing. Come visit your own private oasis floating above the world-famous Sunset Strip. List price is for 6 months or longer lease. Contact agent for short term pricing.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: Garage lot, 4 spaces/unit.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 1641 WOODS Drive have any available units?
1641 WOODS Drive doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Los Angeles, CA.
How much is rent in Los Angeles, CA?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Los Angeles Rent Report.
What amenities does 1641 WOODS Drive have?
Some of 1641 WOODS Drive's amenities include patio / balcony, dishwasher, and garage. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 1641 WOODS Drive currently offering any rent specials?
1641 WOODS Drive is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 1641 WOODS Drive pet-friendly?
No, 1641 WOODS Drive is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Los Angeles.
Does 1641 WOODS Drive offer parking?
Yes, 1641 WOODS Drive offers parking.
Does 1641 WOODS Drive have units with washers and dryers?
No, 1641 WOODS Drive does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 1641 WOODS Drive have a pool?
Yes, 1641 WOODS Drive has a pool.
Does 1641 WOODS Drive have accessible units?
No, 1641 WOODS Drive does not have accessible units.
Does 1641 WOODS Drive have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 1641 WOODS Drive has units with dishwashers.
