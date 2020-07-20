All apartments in Los Angeles
1639 W.205th St

1639 W 205th St · No Longer Available
Location

1639 W 205th St, Los Angeles, CA 90501
Harbor Gateway South

2 Bedrooms, 2 Bathrooms Apartment in 4-Unit Building with 2-Car Garage

Approximately 890 Square Feet

Completely remodeled and beautifully updated apartment featuring the following:
-New kitchen cabinets, new stone counters, new deep stainless steel sink and large faucet
-New stainless steel appliances (stove, refrigerator, microwave range, and dishwasher)
-New flooring with new floor moldings
-New paint
-New interior doors
-New mirror closet doors in bedrooms
-New electrical and lighting fixtures
-New bathrooms with updated plumbing fixtures and new cabinets and counters

There is a coin operated laundry room onsite for convenience. The property owner pays for water service, and the residents are responsible for their own electrical, gas, and trash service.
Controlled Access Property
One small dog or cat will be accepted with additional pet deposit

Minimum One (1) Year Lease.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 1639 W.205th St have any available units?
1639 W.205th St doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Los Angeles, CA.
How much is rent in Los Angeles, CA?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Los Angeles Rent Report.
What amenities does 1639 W.205th St have?
Some of 1639 W.205th St's amenities include on-site laundry, dishwasher, and pet friendly. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 1639 W.205th St currently offering any rent specials?
1639 W.205th St is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 1639 W.205th St pet-friendly?
Yes, 1639 W.205th St is pet friendly.
Does 1639 W.205th St offer parking?
Yes, 1639 W.205th St offers parking.
Does 1639 W.205th St have units with washers and dryers?
No, 1639 W.205th St does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 1639 W.205th St have a pool?
No, 1639 W.205th St does not have a pool.
Does 1639 W.205th St have accessible units?
No, 1639 W.205th St does not have accessible units.
Does 1639 W.205th St have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 1639 W.205th St has units with dishwashers.
