1639 W.205th St

Amenities
2 Bedrooms, 2 Bathrooms Apartment in 4-Unit Building with 2-Car Garage
Approximately 890 Square Feet
Completely remodeled and beautifully updated apartment featuring the following:
-New kitchen cabinets, new stone counters, new deep stainless steel sink and large faucet
-New stainless steel appliances (stove, refrigerator, microwave range, and dishwasher)
-New flooring with new floor moldings
-New paint
-New interior doors
-New mirror closet doors in bedrooms
-New electrical and lighting fixtures
-New bathrooms with updated plumbing fixtures and new cabinets and counters
There is a coin operated laundry room onsite for convenience. The property owner pays for water service, and the residents are responsible for their own electrical, gas, and trash service.
Controlled Access Property
One small dog or cat will be accepted with additional pet deposit
Minimum One (1) Year Lease.
