1638 South BRONSON Avenue
Last updated February 20 2020 at 2:46 PM

1638 South BRONSON Avenue

1638 South Bronson Avenue · No Longer Available
Location

1638 South Bronson Avenue, Los Angeles, CA 90019
Amenities

w/d hookup
recently renovated
range
refrigerator
Unit Amenities
range
refrigerator
w/d hookup
recently renovated
Property Amenities
Upgraded insulation, Kitchen, bathroom & Flooring! This is a bungalow style 4 units. Each unit has two entrances. There are many street parking spaces. Washer/Dryer hook-up in the unit.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: None, 1 space/unit, assigned.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 1638 South BRONSON Avenue have any available units?
1638 South BRONSON Avenue doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Los Angeles, CA.
How much is rent in Los Angeles, CA?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Los Angeles Rent Report.
What amenities does 1638 South BRONSON Avenue have?
Some of 1638 South BRONSON Avenue's amenities include w/d hookup, recently renovated, and range. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 1638 South BRONSON Avenue currently offering any rent specials?
1638 South BRONSON Avenue is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 1638 South BRONSON Avenue pet-friendly?
No, 1638 South BRONSON Avenue is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Los Angeles.
Does 1638 South BRONSON Avenue offer parking?
No, 1638 South BRONSON Avenue does not offer parking.
Does 1638 South BRONSON Avenue have units with washers and dryers?
No, 1638 South BRONSON Avenue does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 1638 South BRONSON Avenue have a pool?
No, 1638 South BRONSON Avenue does not have a pool.
Does 1638 South BRONSON Avenue have accessible units?
No, 1638 South BRONSON Avenue does not have accessible units.
Does 1638 South BRONSON Avenue have units with dishwashers?
No, 1638 South BRONSON Avenue does not have units with dishwashers.

