Rent Calculator
Apartments In All 50 States
Apartments Near You
Apartments Near Colleges
Apartments In Our Most Popular Cities
Popular Searches
Studio Apartments
1 Bedroom Apartments
2 Bedroom Apartments
Cheap Apartments
Pet Friendly Apartments
Luxury Apartments
Renter Life
Questions to Ask When Renting an Apartment
The Apartment Application Process
First Apartment Checklist
How to Find a Pet-Friendly Apartment
The True Cost of Renting
Research
Rental Management
Company News
Popular Cities
Atlanta Apartments
Austin Apartments
Charlotte Apartments
Chicago Apartments
Dallas Apartments
Denver Apartments
Fort Worth Apartments
Houston Apartments
Indianapolis Apartments
Jacksonville Apartments
Los Angeles Apartments
Nashville Apartments
New York Apartments
Philadelphia Apartments
Phoenix Apartments
San Antonio Apartments
San Diego Apartments
San Francisco Apartments
Seattle Apartments
Washington Apartments
List with us
Sign up
Log in
All apartments in Los Angeles
Find more places like 1638 South BRONSON Avenue.
How many bedrooms do you need?
S
Studio
1
Bed
2
Beds
3+
Beds
Next
Home
/
Los Angeles, CA
/
1638 South BRONSON Avenue
Last updated February 20 2020 at 2:46 PM
1 of 20
Overview
Location
Amenities
Nitty Gritty
FAQs
1638 South BRONSON Avenue
1638 South Bronson Avenue
·
No Longer Available
Report This Listing
Browse Similar Places
Los Angeles
See all
Apartments with Parking
See all
Pet Friendly Places
See all
Dog Friendly Apartments
See all
Apartments with Balcony
See all
Location
1638 South Bronson Avenue, Los Angeles, CA 90019
UNNC
Amenities
w/d hookup
recently renovated
range
refrigerator
Unit Amenities
range
refrigerator
w/d hookup
recently renovated
Property Amenities
Upgraded insulation, Kitchen, bathroom & Flooring! This is a bungalow style 4 units. Each unit has two entrances. There are many street parking spaces. Washer/Dryer hook-up in the unit.
Nitty Gritty
Income Requirement:
Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities:
Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details:
None, 1 space/unit, assigned.
Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)
Does 1638 South BRONSON Avenue have any available units?
1638 South BRONSON Avenue doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in
Los Angeles, CA
.
How much is rent in Los Angeles, CA?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly
Los Angeles Rent Report
.
What amenities does 1638 South BRONSON Avenue have?
Some of 1638 South BRONSON Avenue's amenities include w/d hookup, recently renovated, and range. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the
Amenities section
.
Is 1638 South BRONSON Avenue currently offering any rent specials?
1638 South BRONSON Avenue is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 1638 South BRONSON Avenue pet-friendly?
No, 1638 South BRONSON Avenue is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out
pet friendly listings in Los Angeles
.
Does 1638 South BRONSON Avenue offer parking?
No, 1638 South BRONSON Avenue does not offer parking.
Does 1638 South BRONSON Avenue have units with washers and dryers?
No, 1638 South BRONSON Avenue does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 1638 South BRONSON Avenue have a pool?
No, 1638 South BRONSON Avenue does not have a pool.
Does 1638 South BRONSON Avenue have accessible units?
No, 1638 South BRONSON Avenue does not have accessible units.
Does 1638 South BRONSON Avenue have units with dishwashers?
No, 1638 South BRONSON Avenue does not have units with dishwashers.
Nitty Gritty
Income Requirement:
Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities:
Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details:
None, 1 space/unit, assigned.
Helpful Articles
Furnished Apartments 101 – Pros and Cons
What to Include in a Roommate Agreement
9 Red Flags to Help Millennials Spot Rental Scams
5 Tips for Finding the Perfect Roommate
Best Practices for Choosing a Neighborhood for a Family
Rent Calculator
How much should you be paying for rent?
Calculate My Rent
Similar Listings
Wilshire Vermont
3183 Wilshire Blvd
Los Angeles, CA 90010
Accent
5550 Grosvenor Blvd
Los Angeles, CA 90066
Avana North Hollywood
11201 Otsego St
Los Angeles, CA 91601
Museum Terrace
600 S Curson Ave
Los Angeles, CA 90036
Del Mor Apartments
1551 Echo Park Avenue
Los Angeles, CA 90026
Grand Apartments on Lindley
10201 Lindley Ave
Los Angeles, CA 91325
Poinsettia Place
1640 North Poinsettia Place
Los Angeles, CA 90046
East View
327 North Boylston Street
Los Angeles, CA 90026
Similar Pages
Los Angeles 1 Bedrooms
Los Angeles 2 Bedrooms
Los Angeles Apartments with Parking
Los Angeles Pet Friendly Places
Los Angeles Studio Apartments
Apartments For Rent in Nearby Cities
Long Beach, CA
Anaheim, CA
Santa Clarita, CA
Santa Ana, CA
Irvine, CA
Pasadena, CA
Glendale, CA
Huntington Beach, CA
Fullerton, CA
Santa Monica, CA
Costa Mesa, CA
Orange, CA
Nearby Neighborhoods
North Hollywood
Downtown Los Angeles
Wilshire Center Koreatown
Woodland Hills Warner Center
Marina Del Rey
Sherman Oaks
Northridge
Hollywood
Apartments Near Colleges
University of California-Los Angeles
Los Angeles Harbor College
Los Angeles Trade Technical College
Los Angeles Valley College
Los Angeles City College