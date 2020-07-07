All apartments in Los Angeles
Find more places like 1636 South WILTON Place.
How many bedrooms do you need?
Home
/
Los Angeles, CA
/
1636 South WILTON Place
Last updated December 27 2019 at 2:29 PM

1636 South WILTON Place

1636 South Wilton Place · No Longer Available
Report This Listing
Browse Similar Places
Los Angeles
See all
Apartments with Parking
See all
Pet Friendly Places
See all
Dog Friendly Apartments
See all
Apartments with Balcony
See all

Location

1636 South Wilton Place, Los Angeles, CA 90019
UNNC

Amenities

patio / balcony
hardwood floors
range
refrigerator
Unit Amenities
hardwood floors
patio / balcony
range
refrigerator
Property Amenities
Large size rooms, hardwood flooring, Central A.C. & Heater, large attic space for extra, balcony, gated and CCTV cameras~ Open layout & many windows. This unit is on the 2nd floor with views. This unit is ready to move in.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: None, 3 spaces/unit, assigned.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 1636 South WILTON Place have any available units?
1636 South WILTON Place doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Los Angeles, CA.
How much is rent in Los Angeles, CA?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Los Angeles Rent Report.
What amenities does 1636 South WILTON Place have?
Some of 1636 South WILTON Place's amenities include patio / balcony, hardwood floors, and range. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 1636 South WILTON Place currently offering any rent specials?
1636 South WILTON Place is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 1636 South WILTON Place pet-friendly?
No, 1636 South WILTON Place is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Los Angeles.
Does 1636 South WILTON Place offer parking?
No, 1636 South WILTON Place does not offer parking.
Does 1636 South WILTON Place have units with washers and dryers?
No, 1636 South WILTON Place does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 1636 South WILTON Place have a pool?
No, 1636 South WILTON Place does not have a pool.
Does 1636 South WILTON Place have accessible units?
No, 1636 South WILTON Place does not have accessible units.
Does 1636 South WILTON Place have units with dishwashers?
No, 1636 South WILTON Place does not have units with dishwashers.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: None, 3 spaces/unit, assigned.
Helpful Articles
What is Prorated Rent? (And How To Calculate It)
How to Budget for Your First Apartment (Checklist and Tips)
How to Rent an Apartment Out of State
Moving with a Pet: Rules and Regulations you Need to Know
How to Break a Lease Without a Penalty or with Minimal Losses
Rent Calculator
How much should you be paying for rent?

Similar Listings

The Lofts at NoHo Commons
11136 Chandler Blvd
Los Angeles, CA 91601
Roosevelt Lofts
727 W 7th St
Los Angeles, CA 90017
Junction 4121
4121 Santa Monica
Los Angeles, CA 90029
3838 by CLG
3838 Dunn Drive
Los Angeles, CA 90232
Encino Garden
17730-40 Burbank Boulevard
Los Angeles, CA 91316
Villa Vicente
5351 San Vicente Blvd
Los Angeles, CA 90019
R2 Lofts
4133 Redwood Avenue
Los Angeles, CA 90066
Vues on Gordon
1558 N Gordon St
Los Angeles, CA 90028

Similar Pages

Los Angeles 1 BedroomsLos Angeles 2 Bedrooms
Los Angeles Apartments with ParkingLos Angeles Pet Friendly Places
Los Angeles Studio Apartments

Apartments For Rent in Nearby Cities

Long Beach, CAAnaheim, CASanta Clarita, CASanta Ana, CA
Irvine, CAPasadena, CAGlendale, CAHuntington Beach, CA
Fullerton, CASanta Monica, CACosta Mesa, CAOrange, CA

Nearby Neighborhoods

North HollywoodDowntown Los AngelesWilshire Center Koreatown
Woodland Hills Warner CenterMarina Del ReySherman Oaks
NorthridgeHollywood

Apartments Near Colleges

University of California-Los AngelesLos Angeles Harbor College
Los Angeles Trade Technical CollegeLos Angeles Valley College
Los Angeles City College