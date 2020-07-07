1636 South Wilton Place, Los Angeles, CA 90019 UNNC
Amenities
patio / balcony
hardwood floors
range
refrigerator
Unit Amenities
hardwood floors
patio / balcony
range
refrigerator
Property Amenities
Large size rooms, hardwood flooring, Central A.C. & Heater, large attic space for extra, balcony, gated and CCTV cameras~ Open layout & many windows. This unit is on the 2nd floor with views. This unit is ready to move in.
Nitty Gritty
Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: None, 3 spaces/unit, assigned.
Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)
Does 1636 South WILTON Place have any available units?
1636 South WILTON Place doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Los Angeles, CA.