16351 AMOTA Court
Last updated December 12 2019 at 6:01 PM

16351 AMOTA Court

16351 Amota Court · No Longer Available
Location

16351 Amota Court, Los Angeles, CA 91436
Encino

Amenities

on-site laundry
patio / balcony
hardwood floors
dishwasher
parking
walk in closets
Unit Amenities
dishwasher
fireplace
hardwood floors
microwave
patio / balcony
range
refrigerator
walk in closets
Property Amenities
on-site laundry
parking
pool
bbq/grill
hot tub
Intimate new cul-de-sac sth-of-Ventura Blvd, minutes to westside, best private schools LA offers & Lanai school. A private, secure, luxuriously appointed residence, this Monterey Contemporary home embraces approx. 5,125 s.f. complete with 5 bedrooms, 6 baths, a 2-story foyer, formal living and dining rooms, and family room w/ fireplace, surround sound & access to pool & outdoor dining . A top-of-the-line kitchen features breakfast counter, butlers pantry, a dual Sub-Zero refrigerator,Wolf 6-burner range, 2 dishwashers and a beverage refrigerator. Vaulted ceilings add drama to a master suite with pool-view deck, retreat balcony, walk-in closet w/builtins, sit-down vanity, jetted tub & multi-spray shower. Extras include, Crestron smart home system, wood flooring, indoor-outdoor audio, laundry room. For Outdoor entertaining features include state-of-the-art pool & spa, manicured landscaping, fully equipped Coyote outdoor Kitchen & outdoor fireplace. Seamless indoor/outdoor flow.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: Covered lot, 4 spaces/unit.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 16351 AMOTA Court have any available units?
16351 AMOTA Court doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Los Angeles, CA.
How much is rent in Los Angeles, CA?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Los Angeles Rent Report.
What amenities does 16351 AMOTA Court have?
Some of 16351 AMOTA Court's amenities include on-site laundry, patio / balcony, and hardwood floors. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 16351 AMOTA Court currently offering any rent specials?
16351 AMOTA Court is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 16351 AMOTA Court pet-friendly?
No, 16351 AMOTA Court is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Los Angeles.
Does 16351 AMOTA Court offer parking?
Yes, 16351 AMOTA Court offers parking.
Does 16351 AMOTA Court have units with washers and dryers?
No, 16351 AMOTA Court does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 16351 AMOTA Court have a pool?
Yes, 16351 AMOTA Court has a pool.
Does 16351 AMOTA Court have accessible units?
No, 16351 AMOTA Court does not have accessible units.
Does 16351 AMOTA Court have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 16351 AMOTA Court has units with dishwashers.
