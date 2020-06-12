All apartments in Los Angeles
1635 S Beverly Glen
Last updated June 21 2020 at 8:35 AM

1635 S Beverly Glen

1635 South Beverly Glen Boulevard · (201) 845-7300
COVID-19 Update
Some leasing offices are not allowing visitors at this time, but most are open for business by phone or email. Please reach out to them directly for virtual touring options.
Location

1635 South Beverly Glen Boulevard, Los Angeles, CA 90024
Westwood

Price and availability

INFO PROVIDED BY Sublet

3 Bedrooms

Unit 3 Bed · Avail. now

$4,100

Click to see floorplan

3 Bed · 2 Bath · 1200 sqft

Amenities

in unit laundry
patio / balcony
hardwood floors
dishwasher
pet friendly
parking
Unit Amenities
air conditioning
dishwasher
hardwood floors
in unit laundry
microwave
patio / balcony
range
Property Amenities
cats allowed
dogs allowed
pet friendly
on-site laundry
parking
1-month free 1635 Beverly Glen is a modern gem, gleaming with contemporary design features. The community is located conveniently between Century City and Westwood and is just moments from Beverly Hills and the 405 Freeway. 1635 has undergone extensive interior re-mastering and boasts finishes of a high-end home. Each kitchen is complete with custom designed two-tone Italian cabinetry and is finished off with Caesarstone countertops. The hardwood floors have been treated with a custom french oak stain and the grand room and bedrooms are overwhelmed with natural light. The bathrooms are masterfully tiled with mosaic tiles and Italian white 4x10s and the unit is complete with its own washer and dryer! Even better, the unit has a balcony off the master bedroom. This unit will not last long! Please call one of our leasing specialists for a tour or a quicker response, please email..
.

Amenities: Air Conditioner, Laundry room, Pets OK, Balcony/Patio, Floors: Hardwood flooring.
Appliances: Stove, Microwave, Dishwasher, Washer and dryer inside the unit..
Parking: Street parking only
Licensed by the California Department of Real Estate #01856672
https://coastlinerea.com/apartment-rent-details.aspx?id=1668

IT490619 - IT49CO1668

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 1635 S Beverly Glen have any available units?
1635 S Beverly Glen has a unit available for $4,100 per month. Check out the Price and Availability section for more information on this unit.
How much is rent in Los Angeles, CA?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Los Angeles Rent Report.
What amenities does 1635 S Beverly Glen have?
Some of 1635 S Beverly Glen's amenities include in unit laundry, patio / balcony, and hardwood floors. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 1635 S Beverly Glen currently offering any rent specials?
1635 S Beverly Glen isn't currently offering any rent specials.
Is 1635 S Beverly Glen pet-friendly?
Yes, 1635 S Beverly Glen is pet friendly.
Does 1635 S Beverly Glen offer parking?
Yes, 1635 S Beverly Glen does offer parking.
Does 1635 S Beverly Glen have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 1635 S Beverly Glen offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 1635 S Beverly Glen have a pool?
No, 1635 S Beverly Glen does not have a pool.
Does 1635 S Beverly Glen have accessible units?
No, 1635 S Beverly Glen does not have accessible units.
Does 1635 S Beverly Glen have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 1635 S Beverly Glen has units with dishwashers.
