1635 S Beverly Glen

1-month free 1635 Beverly Glen is a modern gem, gleaming with contemporary design features. The community is located conveniently between Century City and Westwood and is just moments from Beverly Hills and the 405 Freeway. 1635 has undergone extensive interior re-mastering and boasts finishes of a high-end home. Each kitchen is complete with custom designed two-tone Italian cabinetry and is finished off with Caesarstone countertops. The hardwood floors have been treated with a custom french oak stain and the grand room and bedrooms are overwhelmed with natural light. The bathrooms are masterfully tiled with mosaic tiles and Italian white 4x10s and the unit is complete with its own washer and dryer! Even better, the unit has a balcony off the master bedroom. This unit will not last long! Please call one of our leasing specialists for a tour or a quicker response, please email..

Licensed by the California Department of Real Estate #01856672

