Last updated July 26 2019 at 10:07 PM

1634 Landa Street - B

1634 Landa Street · No Longer Available
Location

1634 Landa Street, Los Angeles, CA 90026
Greater Echo Park Elysian

Amenities

on-site laundry
patio / balcony
hardwood floors
gym
doorman
carpet
Unit Amenities
carpet
hardwood floors
oven
patio / balcony
range
Property Amenities
doorman
gym
on-site laundry
Perched high in the hills of the historic Elysian Heights community of Echo Park, this 1920's era Craftsman style duplex is flooded with light from the 2 kitchen skylights and wall of windows in the living room. Minutes from downtown but yet worlds away with the canopy of Native Pine and California Live Oak trees in the sylvan setting. Enjoy the magnificent views of city lights and distant mountains. Two bedroom one bath home has hardwood or tile floors throughout. Carpeted office nook perfect to use as a home office, workout room or creative space as the peaceful view of the terraced yard and mature trees is sure to strike your Muse. Walking distance to hiking trails and public transportation. Low traffic neighborhood as not a through street. Sorry no pets
Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 1634 Landa Street - B have any available units?
1634 Landa Street - B doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Los Angeles, CA.
How much is rent in Los Angeles, CA?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Los Angeles Rent Report.
What amenities does 1634 Landa Street - B have?
Some of 1634 Landa Street - B's amenities include on-site laundry, patio / balcony, and hardwood floors. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 1634 Landa Street - B currently offering any rent specials?
1634 Landa Street - B is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 1634 Landa Street - B pet-friendly?
No, 1634 Landa Street - B is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Los Angeles.
Does 1634 Landa Street - B offer parking?
No, 1634 Landa Street - B does not offer parking.
Does 1634 Landa Street - B have units with washers and dryers?
No, 1634 Landa Street - B does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 1634 Landa Street - B have a pool?
No, 1634 Landa Street - B does not have a pool.
Does 1634 Landa Street - B have accessible units?
No, 1634 Landa Street - B does not have accessible units.
Does 1634 Landa Street - B have units with dishwashers?
No, 1634 Landa Street - B does not have units with dishwashers.
