1634 Landa Street - B

Amenities

Unit Amenities carpet hardwood floors oven patio / balcony range Property Amenities doorman gym on-site laundry

Perched high in the hills of the historic Elysian Heights community of Echo Park, this 1920's era Craftsman style duplex is flooded with light from the 2 kitchen skylights and wall of windows in the living room. Minutes from downtown but yet worlds away with the canopy of Native Pine and California Live Oak trees in the sylvan setting. Enjoy the magnificent views of city lights and distant mountains. Two bedroom one bath home has hardwood or tile floors throughout. Carpeted office nook perfect to use as a home office, workout room or creative space as the peaceful view of the terraced yard and mature trees is sure to strike your Muse. Walking distance to hiking trails and public transportation. Low traffic neighborhood as not a through street. Sorry no pets

