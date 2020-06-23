All apartments in Los Angeles
1632 Lucretia Ave
Last updated April 14 2019 at 8:42 AM

1632 Lucretia Ave

1632 N Lucretia Ave · No Longer Available
Location

1632 N Lucretia Ave, Los Angeles, CA 90026
Greater Echo Park Elysian

Amenities

dogs allowed
furnished
Unit Amenities
furnished
Property Amenities
dogs allowed
pet friendly
Echo Park/Elysian Hills. Lovely furnished two bedrooms/one bath guest unit with garden view.
NO smoking, No pets, two persons max. Close to park, boutique, organic veggies and juice, coffee houses. All major freeways within 5 minute drive. 10 minutes to downtown. Street parking only. No laundry on site. Quiet environment. Neighbor dog barks occasionally. Senior resident upstairs requires quiet environment. No parties or over night guests. House is for sale, therefore possible house showings to agents or prospective buyers with 24 hour notice. Two person maximum occupancy. Recommended to bring only clothes and computer. Flexible duration of occupancy up to six months.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Furnished Details: Furnished apartments often have extra fees beyond the rent listed. Please contact for more information.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 1632 Lucretia Ave have any available units?
1632 Lucretia Ave doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Los Angeles, CA.
How much is rent in Los Angeles, CA?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Los Angeles Rent Report.
Is 1632 Lucretia Ave currently offering any rent specials?
1632 Lucretia Ave is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 1632 Lucretia Ave pet-friendly?
Yes, 1632 Lucretia Ave is pet friendly.
Does 1632 Lucretia Ave offer parking?
No, 1632 Lucretia Ave does not offer parking.
Does 1632 Lucretia Ave have units with washers and dryers?
No, 1632 Lucretia Ave does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 1632 Lucretia Ave have a pool?
No, 1632 Lucretia Ave does not have a pool.
Does 1632 Lucretia Ave have accessible units?
No, 1632 Lucretia Ave does not have accessible units.
Does 1632 Lucretia Ave have units with dishwashers?
No, 1632 Lucretia Ave does not have units with dishwashers.
Does 1632 Lucretia Ave have units with air conditioning?
No, 1632 Lucretia Ave does not have units with air conditioning.
