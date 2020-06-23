1632 Lucretia Ave

Amenities

dogs allowed furnished

Echo Park/Elysian Hills. Lovely furnished two bedrooms/one bath guest unit with garden view.

NO smoking, No pets, two persons max. Close to park, boutique, organic veggies and juice, coffee houses. All major freeways within 5 minute drive. 10 minutes to downtown. Street parking only. No laundry on site. Quiet environment. Neighbor dog barks occasionally. Senior resident upstairs requires quiet environment. No parties or over night guests. House is for sale, therefore possible house showings to agents or prospective buyers with 24 hour notice. Two person maximum occupancy. Recommended to bring only clothes and computer. Flexible duration of occupancy up to six months.