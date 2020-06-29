1626 Hobart Boulevard - 8

Amenities

Large 1 BD/1 BA newly renovated unit. Upstairs unit available in 14-unit building. Amenities | Wall-to-wall new wood-like floors | Tile in Kitchen and Bathroom | New Stainless Steel Appliances | Newly painted | Gated entry | Laundry on premises | Community Features: | Between Hollywood and Sunset | Great markets and restaurants nearby | Shopping within walking distance | Easy access to bus lines, Metro and 101 FWY | Kaiser Hospital nearby | Walking distance to Bamsdall Security deposit $1650.00 with approved credit | One year minimum lease.