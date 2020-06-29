All apartments in Los Angeles
Location

1626 Hobart Boulevard, Los Angeles, CA 90027
East Hollywood

Amenities

on-site laundry
hardwood floors
carport
recently renovated
stainless steel
range
Unit Amenities
hardwood floors
oven
range
recently renovated
stainless steel
Property Amenities
carport
on-site laundry
parking
Large 1 BD/1 BA newly renovated unit. Upstairs unit available in 14-unit building. Amenities | Wall-to-wall new wood-like floors | Tile in Kitchen and Bathroom | New Stainless Steel Appliances | Newly painted | Gated entry | Laundry on premises | Community Features: | Between Hollywood and Sunset | Great markets and restaurants nearby | Shopping within walking distance | Easy access to bus lines, Metro and 101 FWY | Kaiser Hospital nearby | Walking distance to Bamsdall Security deposit $1650.00 with approved credit | One year minimum lease.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 1626 Hobart Boulevard - 8 have any available units?
1626 Hobart Boulevard - 8 doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Los Angeles, CA.
How much is rent in Los Angeles, CA?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Los Angeles Rent Report.
What amenities does 1626 Hobart Boulevard - 8 have?
Some of 1626 Hobart Boulevard - 8's amenities include on-site laundry, hardwood floors, and carport. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 1626 Hobart Boulevard - 8 currently offering any rent specials?
1626 Hobart Boulevard - 8 is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 1626 Hobart Boulevard - 8 pet-friendly?
No, 1626 Hobart Boulevard - 8 is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Los Angeles.
Does 1626 Hobart Boulevard - 8 offer parking?
Yes, 1626 Hobart Boulevard - 8 offers parking.
Does 1626 Hobart Boulevard - 8 have units with washers and dryers?
No, 1626 Hobart Boulevard - 8 does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 1626 Hobart Boulevard - 8 have a pool?
No, 1626 Hobart Boulevard - 8 does not have a pool.
Does 1626 Hobart Boulevard - 8 have accessible units?
No, 1626 Hobart Boulevard - 8 does not have accessible units.
Does 1626 Hobart Boulevard - 8 have units with dishwashers?
No, 1626 Hobart Boulevard - 8 does not have units with dishwashers.

