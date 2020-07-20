1625 SUNSET PLAZA Drive

Amenities

Filled with Old World charm, this beautiful 5BR/4BA English Tudor Is the epitome of 'Home'. The home sits on a generous double lot and is complete with a guest house, pool, pond, dry sauna, bbq area. The Old World entryway welcomes you into the warm living room w/beautiful vaulted ceilings, exposed wooden beams, hardwood floors, and a gorgeous oversized fireplace. This home features a library and a spacious family room w/ bar area, right next to the formal dining area. The double French doors off of the family room open up to the outdoor terrace, mature trees, a zen garden, dry sauna, & and rare tranquility whilst in the city.Kitchen is equipped w/ Subzero/Viking appliances & granite counters. Including 2 master suites, this is a great family home w/ plenty of room for hosting loved ones.Master bedroom has Partial Ocean Views off private deck. Guest House can be included at $12,500/month.Sunset Plaza, home to world class entertainment, shopping, restaurants.Main house is 4bed+den4bath