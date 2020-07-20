All apartments in Los Angeles
1625 SUNSET PLAZA Drive
Last updated March 19 2019 at 9:52 PM

1625 SUNSET PLAZA Drive

1625 N Sunset Plaza Dr · No Longer Available
Location

1625 N Sunset Plaza Dr, Los Angeles, CA 90069
Hollywood Hills

Amenities

patio / balcony
granite counters
hardwood floors
dishwasher
pool
fireplace
Filled with Old World charm, this beautiful 5BR/4BA English Tudor Is the epitome of 'Home'. The home sits on a generous double lot and is complete with a guest house, pool, pond, dry sauna, bbq area. The Old World entryway welcomes you into the warm living room w/beautiful vaulted ceilings, exposed wooden beams, hardwood floors, and a gorgeous oversized fireplace. This home features a library and a spacious family room w/ bar area, right next to the formal dining area. The double French doors off of the family room open up to the outdoor terrace, mature trees, a zen garden, dry sauna, & and rare tranquility whilst in the city.Kitchen is equipped w/ Subzero/Viking appliances & granite counters. Including 2 master suites, this is a great family home w/ plenty of room for hosting loved ones.Master bedroom has Partial Ocean Views off private deck. Guest House can be included at $12,500/month.Sunset Plaza, home to world class entertainment, shopping, restaurants.Main house is 4bed+den4bath

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: None.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 1625 SUNSET PLAZA Drive have any available units?
1625 SUNSET PLAZA Drive doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Los Angeles, CA.
How much is rent in Los Angeles, CA?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Los Angeles Rent Report.
What amenities does 1625 SUNSET PLAZA Drive have?
Some of 1625 SUNSET PLAZA Drive's amenities include patio / balcony, granite counters, and hardwood floors. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 1625 SUNSET PLAZA Drive currently offering any rent specials?
1625 SUNSET PLAZA Drive is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 1625 SUNSET PLAZA Drive pet-friendly?
No, 1625 SUNSET PLAZA Drive is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Los Angeles.
Does 1625 SUNSET PLAZA Drive offer parking?
No, 1625 SUNSET PLAZA Drive does not offer parking.
Does 1625 SUNSET PLAZA Drive have units with washers and dryers?
No, 1625 SUNSET PLAZA Drive does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 1625 SUNSET PLAZA Drive have a pool?
Yes, 1625 SUNSET PLAZA Drive has a pool.
Does 1625 SUNSET PLAZA Drive have accessible units?
No, 1625 SUNSET PLAZA Drive does not have accessible units.
Does 1625 SUNSET PLAZA Drive have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 1625 SUNSET PLAZA Drive has units with dishwashers.
