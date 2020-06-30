All apartments in Los Angeles
Find more places like 1624 South BRONSON Avenue.
How many bedrooms do you need?
Home
/
Los Angeles, CA
/
1624 South BRONSON Avenue
Last updated March 26 2020 at 3:04 AM

1624 South BRONSON Avenue

1624 South Bronson Avenue · No Longer Available
Report This Listing
Browse Similar Places
Los Angeles
See all
Apartments with Parking
See all
Pet Friendly Places
See all
Dog Friendly Apartments
See all
Apartments with Balcony
See all

Location

1624 South Bronson Avenue, Los Angeles, CA 90019
UNNC

Amenities

pet friendly
parking
range
refrigerator
Unit Amenities
range
refrigerator
Property Amenities
cats allowed
dogs allowed
pet friendly
parking
Clean, spacious and well appointed top floor unit in this well maintained fourplex in the heart of Mid City Los Angeles. The unit benefits from having a large living room AND separate dining room area that could be used as a home office or bonus space. The two well proportioned bedrooms feature good size built in closets and there is also ample storage in the living room area. The unit also has a separate entrance off of the kitchen giving ease of access and choices. Pets OK. There is no off-street parking or laundry available.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed:
Parking Details: Street.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 1624 South BRONSON Avenue have any available units?
1624 South BRONSON Avenue doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Los Angeles, CA.
How much is rent in Los Angeles, CA?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Los Angeles Rent Report.
What amenities does 1624 South BRONSON Avenue have?
Some of 1624 South BRONSON Avenue's amenities include pet friendly, parking, and range. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 1624 South BRONSON Avenue currently offering any rent specials?
1624 South BRONSON Avenue is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 1624 South BRONSON Avenue pet-friendly?
Yes, 1624 South BRONSON Avenue is pet friendly.
Does 1624 South BRONSON Avenue offer parking?
Yes, 1624 South BRONSON Avenue offers parking.
Does 1624 South BRONSON Avenue have units with washers and dryers?
No, 1624 South BRONSON Avenue does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 1624 South BRONSON Avenue have a pool?
No, 1624 South BRONSON Avenue does not have a pool.
Does 1624 South BRONSON Avenue have accessible units?
No, 1624 South BRONSON Avenue does not have accessible units.
Does 1624 South BRONSON Avenue have units with dishwashers?
No, 1624 South BRONSON Avenue does not have units with dishwashers.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed:
Parking Details: Street.
Helpful Articles
Top 10 Tips for Saving on Rent
How to Spot and Avoid Rental Scams
How to Find a Month-to-Month Lease Apartment
How to Write a Notice to Vacate Letter to Your Landlord
8 Tips for Finding an Apartment You Can Afford 
Rent Calculator
How much should you be paying for rent?

Similar Listings

Astoria Mountain View
14067 W Astoria St
Los Angeles, CA 91342
The Lofts at the Security Building
510 S Spring St
Los Angeles, CA 90013
AXIS
1200 S Broadway
Los Angeles, CA 90015
Lanewood Pines
7027 Lanewood Ave
Los Angeles, CA 90028
NMS Northridge
9710 Zelzah Ave
Los Angeles, CA 91325
Alexan Bahay
330 North Westlake Avenue
Los Angeles, CA 90026
One Santa Fe
300 S Santa Fe Ave
Los Angeles, CA 90013
Vue Los Feliz
1800 North New Hampshire Avenue
Los Angeles, CA 90027

Similar Pages

Los Angeles 1 BedroomsLos Angeles 2 Bedrooms
Los Angeles Apartments with ParkingLos Angeles Pet Friendly Places
Los Angeles Studio Apartments

Apartments For Rent in Nearby Cities

Long Beach, CAAnaheim, CASanta Clarita, CASanta Ana, CA
Irvine, CAPasadena, CAGlendale, CAHuntington Beach, CA
Fullerton, CASanta Monica, CACosta Mesa, CAOrange, CA

Nearby Neighborhoods

North HollywoodDowntown Los AngelesWilshire Center Koreatown
Woodland Hills Warner CenterMarina Del ReySherman Oaks
NorthridgeHollywood

Apartments Near Colleges

University of California-Los AngelesLos Angeles Harbor College
Los Angeles Trade Technical CollegeLos Angeles Valley College
Los Angeles City College