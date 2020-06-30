1624 South BRONSON Avenue

Amenities

Clean, spacious and well appointed top floor unit in this well maintained fourplex in the heart of Mid City Los Angeles. The unit benefits from having a large living room AND separate dining room area that could be used as a home office or bonus space. The two well proportioned bedrooms feature good size built in closets and there is also ample storage in the living room area. The unit also has a separate entrance off of the kitchen giving ease of access and choices. Pets OK. There is no off-street parking or laundry available.