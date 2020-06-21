1623 N. Formosa

Amenities

13th Month Free if Lease start by June 15th or sooner.

A Beautiful Contemporary 1 Bedroom and 1 Bath Apartment. This Lower Unit has Hardwood Floors, Recessed Lighting, Modern Tiles in the Kitchen and Bathroom, Quartz CounterTops and a Ceiling Fan in the Bedroom. Stainless Steel: Refrigerator, Gas stove, Microwave, Dishwasher, Washer and Dryer in Unit. Great Hollywood Hills and West Hollywood Location, North of Sunset, Walking Distance to Runyon Canyon, Famous Chinese Theater, Shops, Trendy Restaurants, Close Proximity to Los Feliz, Silver Lake, Miracle Mile, Beverly Hills, and Downtown. Tenant Pays All Utilities - Including Pro-Rated Share of Water and Trash (Rubs). 1 Parking Spot.



