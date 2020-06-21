All apartments in Los Angeles
1623 N. Formosa
Last updated June 12 2020 at 8:50 AM

1623 N. Formosa

1623 North Formosa Avenue · No Longer Available
Location

1623 North Formosa Avenue, Los Angeles, CA 90046
Hollywood Hills West

Amenities

Unit Amenities
ceiling fan
dishwasher
hardwood floors
in unit laundry
microwave
range
refrigerator
stainless steel
Property Amenities
parking
media room
13th Month Free if Lease start by June 15th or sooner.
A Beautiful Contemporary 1 Bedroom and 1 Bath Apartment. This Lower Unit has Hardwood Floors, Recessed Lighting, Modern Tiles in the Kitchen and Bathroom, Quartz CounterTops and a Ceiling Fan in the Bedroom. Stainless Steel: Refrigerator, Gas stove, Microwave, Dishwasher, Washer and Dryer in Unit. Great Hollywood Hills and West Hollywood Location, North of Sunset, Walking Distance to Runyon Canyon, Famous Chinese Theater, Shops, Trendy Restaurants, Close Proximity to Los Feliz, Silver Lake, Miracle Mile, Beverly Hills, and Downtown. Tenant Pays All Utilities - Including Pro-Rated Share of Water and Trash (Rubs). 1 Parking Spot.

Amenities: Refrigerator, Stove, Microwave, Dishwasher.
Appliances: Gated and Secured Entry, Gated Parking, Washer and Dryer in Unit.
Parking: 1 Parking Spot
https://sternmanagement.com/apartment-for-rent/los-angeles-1-bed-1-bath/1131/

IT490608 - IT49SM1131

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 1623 N. Formosa have any available units?
1623 N. Formosa doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Los Angeles, CA.
How much is rent in Los Angeles, CA?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Los Angeles Rent Report.
What amenities does 1623 N. Formosa have?
Some of 1623 N. Formosa's amenities include in unit laundry, hardwood floors, and dishwasher. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 1623 N. Formosa currently offering any rent specials?
1623 N. Formosa isn't currently offering any rent specials.
Is 1623 N. Formosa pet-friendly?
No, 1623 N. Formosa is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Los Angeles.
Does 1623 N. Formosa offer parking?
Yes, 1623 N. Formosa does offer parking.
Does 1623 N. Formosa have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 1623 N. Formosa offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 1623 N. Formosa have a pool?
No, 1623 N. Formosa does not have a pool.
Does 1623 N. Formosa have accessible units?
No, 1623 N. Formosa does not have accessible units.
Does 1623 N. Formosa have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 1623 N. Formosa has units with dishwashers.
