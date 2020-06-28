1621 MALCOLM Avenue

Amenities

Unit Amenities dishwasher fireplace ice maker in unit laundry patio / balcony range refrigerator Property Amenities elevator parking garage new construction

Designed to satisfy your high-end values, The Malcolm is now available for viewing and lease. This brand new construction features a private elevator and exclusive access into each unit, over 2800 square feet of single level living space, spectacular 3 bedroom, 3 bath en suite in addition to a powder room, spacious open floor plan with chef's kitchen and professional appliances, detailed interior finishes and loads of closet space The exquisite rooftop deck is ultra private with stunning views. Private and secured building with underground gated parking. The Malcolm offers location, luxury and convenience.