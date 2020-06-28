All apartments in Los Angeles
1621 MALCOLM Avenue
Last updated October 5 2019 at 7:28 AM

1621 MALCOLM Avenue

1621 Malcolm Avenue · No Longer Available
Location

1621 Malcolm Avenue, Los Angeles, CA 90024
Westwood

Amenities

in unit laundry
patio / balcony
dishwasher
new construction
garage
elevator
Unit Amenities
dishwasher
fireplace
ice maker
in unit laundry
patio / balcony
range
refrigerator
Property Amenities
elevator
parking
garage
new construction
Designed to satisfy your high-end values, The Malcolm is now available for viewing and lease. This brand new construction features a private elevator and exclusive access into each unit, over 2800 square feet of single level living space, spectacular 3 bedroom, 3 bath en suite in addition to a powder room, spacious open floor plan with chef's kitchen and professional appliances, detailed interior finishes and loads of closet space The exquisite rooftop deck is ultra private with stunning views. Private and secured building with underground gated parking. The Malcolm offers location, luxury and convenience.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: Garage lot, 2 spaces/unit.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 1621 MALCOLM Avenue have any available units?
1621 MALCOLM Avenue doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Los Angeles, CA.
How much is rent in Los Angeles, CA?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Los Angeles Rent Report.
What amenities does 1621 MALCOLM Avenue have?
Some of 1621 MALCOLM Avenue's amenities include in unit laundry, patio / balcony, and dishwasher. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 1621 MALCOLM Avenue currently offering any rent specials?
1621 MALCOLM Avenue is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 1621 MALCOLM Avenue pet-friendly?
No, 1621 MALCOLM Avenue is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Los Angeles.
Does 1621 MALCOLM Avenue offer parking?
Yes, 1621 MALCOLM Avenue offers parking.
Does 1621 MALCOLM Avenue have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 1621 MALCOLM Avenue offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 1621 MALCOLM Avenue have a pool?
No, 1621 MALCOLM Avenue does not have a pool.
Does 1621 MALCOLM Avenue have accessible units?
No, 1621 MALCOLM Avenue does not have accessible units.
Does 1621 MALCOLM Avenue have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 1621 MALCOLM Avenue has units with dishwashers.
