1618 Union Lane

Unit Amenities bathtub granite counters patio / balcony range walk in closets recently renovated stainless steel Property Amenities alarm system on-site laundry cats allowed dogs allowed garage hot tub pet friendly

This stunning Tracy 2016 built home has all the upgrades you could ask for with 4 bedrooms, 3 full baths 2 car Garage with 1 Bedroom &1 Full bath downstairs for family or guests, plantation shutters, security alarm system, laminate flooring from entry to kitchen, Spacious eat in kitchen with granite countertops, tile backsplash, a large island, stainless appliances, gas stove, pantry and upgraded cabinets. Luxurious master suite with large soaking tub, and huge walk-in closets.upstairs laundry room..Every corner of this home has been meticulously maintained with many custom touches,large loft upstairs.water softener system, backyard has wood deck, arbor, custom lighting Hot Tub.Quick and easy access to shopping, Ace Highways 205, 580.Sorry No Pets No Section 8, Renters Insurance is Required...Move In Ready for October 5th 2018 in time for the holidays...



Rental Terms: Rent: $2,295, Application Fee: $45, Security Deposit: $2,300, Available Now



Pet Policy: Cats not allowed, Dogs not allowed

This property allows self guided viewing without an appointment. Contact for details.