All apartments in Los Angeles
Find more places like 1618 N Kenmore Avenue.
How many bedrooms do you need?
Home
/
Los Angeles, CA
/
1618 N Kenmore Avenue
Last updated July 23 2019 at 3:17 AM

1618 N Kenmore Avenue

1618 N Kenmore Ave · No Longer Available
Report This Listing
Browse Similar Places
Los Angeles
See all
East Hollywood
See all
Apartments with Parking
See all
Pet Friendly Places
See all
Dog Friendly Apartments
See all

Location

1618 N Kenmore Ave, Los Angeles, CA 90027
East Hollywood

Amenities

in unit laundry
dishwasher
recently renovated
air conditioning
refrigerator
Unit Amenities
air conditioning
dishwasher
in unit laundry
refrigerator
recently renovated
Property Amenities
Recently remodeled contemporary second floor apartment in a prime location. Hollywood/Los Feliz Features 1 bedroom 1 1/2 bathroom Central air and heating washer and dryer in the unit.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: None.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 1618 N Kenmore Avenue have any available units?
1618 N Kenmore Avenue doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Los Angeles, CA.
How much is rent in Los Angeles, CA?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Los Angeles Rent Report.
What amenities does 1618 N Kenmore Avenue have?
Some of 1618 N Kenmore Avenue's amenities include in unit laundry, dishwasher, and recently renovated. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 1618 N Kenmore Avenue currently offering any rent specials?
1618 N Kenmore Avenue is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 1618 N Kenmore Avenue pet-friendly?
No, 1618 N Kenmore Avenue is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Los Angeles.
Does 1618 N Kenmore Avenue offer parking?
No, 1618 N Kenmore Avenue does not offer parking.
Does 1618 N Kenmore Avenue have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 1618 N Kenmore Avenue offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 1618 N Kenmore Avenue have a pool?
No, 1618 N Kenmore Avenue does not have a pool.
Does 1618 N Kenmore Avenue have accessible units?
No, 1618 N Kenmore Avenue does not have accessible units.
Does 1618 N Kenmore Avenue have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 1618 N Kenmore Avenue has units with dishwashers.
Helpful Articles
How Do I Find an Apartment Fast?
How to Spot and Avoid Rental Scams
The Best & Worst Cities for Dating 2019
8 Tips for Finding an Apartment You Can Afford 
Best Practices for Choosing a Neighborhood for a Family
Rent Calculator
How much should you be paying for rent?

Similar Listings

Alaya Hollywood
1714 N McCadden Pl
Los Angeles, CA 90028
El Centro Apartments & Bungalows
6200 W Hollywood Blvd
Los Angeles, CA 90028
The Lofts at the Security Building
510 S Spring St
Los Angeles, CA 90013
AVA Toluca Hills
3600 Barham Blvd
Los Angeles, CA 90068
Cornerstone
8609 De Soto Ave
Los Angeles, CA 91304
8575 Pickford St
8575 Pickford Street
Los Angeles, CA 90035
Cobalt
10601 Washington Blvd
Los Angeles, CA 90232
Trademark
437 S. Hill St.
Los Angeles, CA 90013

Similar Pages

Los Angeles 1 BedroomsLos Angeles 2 Bedrooms
Los Angeles Apartments with ParkingLos Angeles Pet Friendly Places
Los Angeles Studio Apartments

Apartments For Rent in Nearby Cities

Long Beach, CAAnaheim, CASanta Clarita, CASanta Ana, CA
Irvine, CAPasadena, CAGlendale, CAHuntington Beach, CA
Fullerton, CASanta Monica, CACosta Mesa, CAOrange, CA

Nearby Neighborhoods

North HollywoodDowntown Los AngelesWilshire Center Koreatown
Woodland Hills Warner CenterMarina Del ReySherman Oaks
NorthridgeHollywood

Apartments Near Colleges

University of California-Los AngelesLos Angeles Harbor College
Los Angeles Trade Technical CollegeLos Angeles Valley College
Los Angeles City College