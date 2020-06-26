Rent Calculator
1618 N Kenmore Avenue
1618 N Kenmore Avenue
1618 N Kenmore Ave
1618 N Kenmore Ave, Los Angeles, CA 90027
East Hollywood
in unit laundry
dishwasher
recently renovated
air conditioning
refrigerator
Unit Amenities
air conditioning
dishwasher
in unit laundry
refrigerator
recently renovated
Property Amenities
Recently remodeled contemporary second floor apartment in a prime location. Hollywood/Los Feliz Features 1 bedroom 1 1/2 bathroom Central air and heating washer and dryer in the unit.
Income Requirement:
Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities:
Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details:
None.
Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)
Does 1618 N Kenmore Avenue have any available units?
1618 N Kenmore Avenue doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in
Los Angeles, CA
.
How much is rent in Los Angeles, CA?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly
Los Angeles Rent Report
.
What amenities does 1618 N Kenmore Avenue have?
Some of 1618 N Kenmore Avenue's amenities include in unit laundry, dishwasher, and recently renovated. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the
Amenities section
.
Is 1618 N Kenmore Avenue currently offering any rent specials?
1618 N Kenmore Avenue is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 1618 N Kenmore Avenue pet-friendly?
No, 1618 N Kenmore Avenue is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out
pet friendly listings in Los Angeles
.
Does 1618 N Kenmore Avenue offer parking?
No, 1618 N Kenmore Avenue does not offer parking.
Does 1618 N Kenmore Avenue have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 1618 N Kenmore Avenue offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 1618 N Kenmore Avenue have a pool?
No, 1618 N Kenmore Avenue does not have a pool.
Does 1618 N Kenmore Avenue have accessible units?
No, 1618 N Kenmore Avenue does not have accessible units.
Does 1618 N Kenmore Avenue have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 1618 N Kenmore Avenue has units with dishwashers.
