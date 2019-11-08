Rent Calculator
Apartments In All 50 States
Apartments Near You
Apartments Near Colleges
Apartments In Our Most Popular Cities
Popular Searches
Studio Apartments
1 Bedroom Apartments
2 Bedroom Apartments
Cheap Apartments
Pet Friendly Apartments
Luxury Apartments
Renter Life
Questions to Ask When Renting an Apartment
The Apartment Application Process
First Apartment Checklist
How to Find a Pet-Friendly Apartment
The True Cost of Renting
Research
Rental Management
Company News
Popular Cities
Atlanta Apartments
Austin Apartments
Charlotte Apartments
Chicago Apartments
Dallas Apartments
Denver Apartments
Fort Worth Apartments
Houston Apartments
Indianapolis Apartments
Jacksonville Apartments
Los Angeles Apartments
Nashville Apartments
New York Apartments
Philadelphia Apartments
Phoenix Apartments
San Antonio Apartments
San Diego Apartments
San Francisco Apartments
Seattle Apartments
Washington Apartments
List with us
Sign up
Log in
All apartments in Los Angeles
Find more places like 1617 North Poinsettia Place.
How many bedrooms do you need?
S
Studio
1
Bed
2
Beds
3+
Beds
Next
Home
/
Los Angeles, CA
/
1617 North Poinsettia Place
Last updated July 14 2019 at 5:05 PM
1 of 4
Overview
Location
Amenities
Nitty Gritty
FAQs
1617 North Poinsettia Place
1617 North Poinsettia Place
·
No Longer Available
Report This Listing
Browse Similar Places
Los Angeles
See all
Hollywood Hills West
See all
Apartments with Parking
See all
Pet Friendly Places
See all
Dog Friendly Apartments
See all
Location
1617 North Poinsettia Place, Los Angeles, CA 90046
Hollywood Hills West
Amenities
on-site laundry
patio / balcony
hardwood floors
dishwasher
pet friendly
garage
Unit Amenities
air conditioning
dishwasher
fireplace
hardwood floors
microwave
oven
patio / balcony
range
refrigerator
walk in closets
Property Amenities
accessible
carport
doorman
on-site laundry
parking
cats allowed
dogs allowed
garage
internet access
pet friendly
Owner pays for water and trash
Owner pays for water and trash
Nitty Gritty
Income Requirement:
Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities:
Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed:
cats, dogs
Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)
Does 1617 North Poinsettia Place have any available units?
1617 North Poinsettia Place doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in
Los Angeles, CA
.
How much is rent in Los Angeles, CA?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly
Los Angeles Rent Report
.
What amenities does 1617 North Poinsettia Place have?
Some of 1617 North Poinsettia Place's amenities include on-site laundry, patio / balcony, and hardwood floors. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the
Amenities section
.
Is 1617 North Poinsettia Place currently offering any rent specials?
1617 North Poinsettia Place is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 1617 North Poinsettia Place pet-friendly?
Yes, 1617 North Poinsettia Place is pet friendly.
Does 1617 North Poinsettia Place offer parking?
Yes, 1617 North Poinsettia Place offers parking.
Does 1617 North Poinsettia Place have units with washers and dryers?
No, 1617 North Poinsettia Place does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 1617 North Poinsettia Place have a pool?
No, 1617 North Poinsettia Place does not have a pool.
Does 1617 North Poinsettia Place have accessible units?
Yes, 1617 North Poinsettia Place has accessible units.
Does 1617 North Poinsettia Place have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 1617 North Poinsettia Place has units with dishwashers.
Helpful Articles
7 Amenities That Will Make You Want to Rent Forever
Best Practices for Choosing a Neighborhood for a Family
How to Furnish an Apartment on a Budget
How Do I Find an Apartment Fast?
How to Write a Rental Reference Letter from an Employer (sample)
Rent Calculator
How much should you be paying for rent?
Calculate My Rent
Similar Listings
C1
4210 Del Rey Avenue
Los Angeles, CA 90292
The Madrid Apartments
7125 Lennox Ave
Los Angeles, CA 91405
Palazzo West
6220 West 3rd Street
Los Angeles, CA 90036
El Centro Apartments & Bungalows
6200 W Hollywood Blvd
Los Angeles, CA 90028
Topaz Apartments
550 S Main St
Los Angeles, CA 90013
Monte Vista
11777 Foothill Blvd
Los Angeles, CA 91342
Newcastle Towers Apartments
5415 Newcastle Ave
Los Angeles, CA 91316
Delta
1616 Delta Street
Los Angeles, CA 90026
Similar Pages
Los Angeles 1 Bedrooms
Los Angeles 2 Bedrooms
Los Angeles Apartments with Parking
Los Angeles Pet Friendly Places
Los Angeles Studio Apartments
Apartments For Rent in Nearby Cities
Long Beach, CA
Anaheim, CA
Santa Clarita, CA
Santa Ana, CA
Irvine, CA
Pasadena, CA
Glendale, CA
Huntington Beach, CA
Fullerton, CA
Santa Monica, CA
Costa Mesa, CA
Orange, CA
Nearby Neighborhoods
North Hollywood
Downtown Los Angeles
Wilshire Center Koreatown
Woodland Hills Warner Center
Marina Del Rey
Sherman Oaks
Northridge
Hollywood
Apartments Near Colleges
University of California-Los Angeles
Los Angeles Harbor College
Los Angeles Trade Technical College
Los Angeles Valley College
Los Angeles City College